April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and is an opportunity to share the importance of individuals and communities working together to keep families safe and healthy. In Kern County from January 2020 to December 2020, there were 13,424 children from infants to age 17 with child maltreatment allegations referred to Child Protective Services.
During that same time period, 2,710 of those referrals were substantiated. As in prior years the most common form of maltreatment in Kern is general neglect. Tragically, between 2008 and 2021, 60 children died from abuse, including eight who perished in our community during the past year due to abuse between the ages of 2 days old up to age 17 reported by the Department of Human Services.
We must prioritize the well-being of Kern’s children by implementing policies that strengthen families. When we ensure the healthy development of the next generation; they are more likely to contribute positively to our communities and be productive, responsible members of society. Preventing child abuse is everyone’s responsibility.
Even though our community is made up of many different families, we are all part of one community. Together we can stop child abuse and neglect and give our kids great childhoods. As a community we cannot afford to be solely reactive and only pay attention after a crisis occurs. The benefits of implementing prevention programs greatly outweigh the substantial economic costs of maltreatment.
One of Kern’s most effective prevention efforts to reduce the number of substantiated cases is the continued implementation of Differential Response, an approach used nationally to prevent abuse and neglect. DR is an effective, research-based strategy that is available to families countywide who have been referred to CPS.
DR assists families at the first signs of trouble by providing a range of supportive services (e.g. teaching and demonstration, advocacy and transportation), as well as linkages to counseling, parenting education, job training, food, utility and housing assistance services. During the past year, 2,601 families and their 6,864 children received services from DR providers throughout Kern and we continue to see a decline in substantiated child abuse and neglect referrals.
Unfortunately, despite the availability of child abuse prevention services, the reality is that some families will not utilize them in time. It is crucial that community members, public and private agencies, schools, community-based organizations, churches and businesses rally together to help build and sustain healthy families. As a community we must commit to end abuse and neglect.
The following are ways we can all work to prevent child abuse and neglect:
• Know what child abuse is, and what the signs are. Physical and sexual abuse clearly constitute maltreatment, but so does neglect, or the failure of parents or other caregivers to provide a child with needed food, clothing and care. Children can also be emotionally abused when they are rejected, berated, or continuously isolated.
• Unexplained injuries aren’t the only signs of abuse-depression — fear of a certain adult, difficulty trusting others or making friends, sudden changes in eating or sleeping patterns, inappropriate sexual behavior, poor hygiene, secrecy and hostility are often signs of family problems and may indicate a child is being neglected or physically, sexually, or emotionally abused.
• Report abuse. If you witness a child being harmed, if a child tells you about abuse, or if you merely suspect abuse, call the CPS hotline at 661-631-6011 or 911.
• Encourage help. If you know a family that is experiencing stress and needs food, financial aid, utility assistance, housing, counseling, parent education, child care, clothing, etc., encourage them to call 211, Kern’s comprehensive information and referral service, so they can be linked with helping agencies.
• Discipline your children thoughtfully. Never discipline your child when you are upset. Remember that discipline is a way to teach your child. Use your actions to show children and other adults that conflicts can be settled without hitting or yelling.
Kids are experiencing trauma coming out of the challenges of COVID-19, the effects of a stressed economy and now global conflict, and we need to be extra vigilant to ensure that our youth know that we recognize that and will support them as they navigate today’s world. For more information, visit www.kcnc.org.
Tom Corson is the executive director for the Kern County Network for Children.