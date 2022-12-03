My children will celebrate Chanukah 2022 without us, the first time since my oldest was born, 23 years ago. They will be in Israel without us: Siblings, traversing ancient alleyways, praying at the Western Wall, celebrating Sabbath in Jerusalem, eating falafel, floating in the Dead Sea, climbing Masada where First Century Jews made their last stand against the Roman imperialism that outlawed Torah and ransacked the Temple.
My kids will see many menorahs in Tel Aviv windowsills of religious and secular Jews alike, a national “Pirsuma Nisa,” “advertisement of the miracle” that Jews still exist, despite every despot and tyrant who tried to destroy us. None of them could snuff us out: Pharaoh, Amalek, Haman, Sennacherib, Nebuchadnezzar, Antiochus, Hadrian, Czar Nicholas I, Stalin, Amin al-Husseini, Hitler.
Despite these evil forces, Chanukah reminds the world that “Am Yisrael Chai,” the Jewish People Lives! So while I will miss them this Chanukah, I know that they will celebrate with their nationwide Jewish family, who welcome them, unconditionally.
Chanukah is much more than spinning a dreidel, opening presents, eating latkes (get them in Bakersfield! www.templebethelevent.org). Our “Festival of Rededication” not only celebrates the miracle told in the Talmud that one day’s supply of the Temple menorah’s oil lasted eight days; it also “advertises the miracle” that against the odds, Jews continue to thrive wherever they reside, that we are here to stay despite the haters out there.
Despite our lachrymose history, in America I need not be afraid to be a proud Jew. Nevertheless, it is challenging at times to celebrate Chanukah within our largely Christian society. On the Jewish “Festival of Lights” the menorah gets brighter each of the eight successive nights of Chanukah, to counter the darkness of these darkest nights of the year (i.e. during or close to the winter solstice and coinciding with December’s new moon).
However, the light of the 25th of Kislev is barely noticeable in a month defined by the 25th of December — Christmas, when our neighbors mark the birth of Jesus. All of us, Christian and non-Christian alike, experience our children getting out of school for “Christmas Break” (a change made in poor taste by our local school boards years ago from what was previously called “Winter Break,” which now intentionally excludes Jews, Sikhs, atheists and every other non-Christian), holiday sales cater to Christmas presents, Nativity scenes and ornaments adorn lawns, and there are few if any Menorahs on display. Jews attempt to pour light into the darkness that they feel inwardly, when we become perhaps the least visible.
Jews have had the opportunity to flourish, be counted, feel safe. Religious freedom is an explicit pillar of American values; our right to fully participate in American society is constitutionally guaranteed. In 1793, President George Washington wrote, “We have abundant reason to rejoice, that in this land the LIGHT OF TRUTH AND REASON have triumphed over the power of bigotry and superstition, and that every person may here worship God according to the dictates of his own heart.”
Words like these remind minority groups that there is light, joy, gladness, and honor for us in this country (cf. Esther 8:16). In fact, we have been invited to contribute to our nation’s desire “to form a more perfect union” for all. However, we are frequently sidelined during the holidays, and as horrid anti-Semitic incidents make headlines these days, we could use more allyship with our Christian neighbors — fellow Americans — so that all of us can have a meaningful holiday season.
Some suggestions: 1. Visit “Jewish Virtual Library” online, a resource for understanding Judaism through a Jewish lens, to learn about Chanukah. 2. Wish Jewish friends a Happy Chanukah! Let’s CELEBRATE diversity, a core American value. 3. Use “Happy Holidays” whenever there is the smallest doubt as to someone’s worldview. 4. In charge of holiday activities? Create space for non-Christmas holidays such as Chanukah, Kwanzaa, or “Festivus for the rest of us.”
The Talmud teaches, “The Merciful One requires the heart.” Surely, all of us would benefit from more heart, more acknowledgment, more light. Rabbi Klein says, Bring Light to All. Have a Happy Holiday, however and wherever you wish!
Rabbi Jonathan Klein serves Temple Beth El, the Bakersfield Jewish community's congregation. Email him about this article or Judaism: tberabbiklein@gmail.com.