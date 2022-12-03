JK-2

Rabbi Jonathan Klein is the spiritual leader of Temple Beth El.

 Photo by Eliyahu Ungar-Sargon

My children will celebrate Chanukah 2022 without us, the first time since my oldest was born, 23 years ago. They will be in Israel without us: Siblings, traversing ancient alleyways, praying at the Western Wall, celebrating Sabbath in Jerusalem, eating falafel, floating in the Dead Sea, climbing Masada where First Century Jews made their last stand against the Roman imperialism that outlawed Torah and ransacked the Temple.

My kids will see many menorahs in Tel Aviv windowsills of religious and secular Jews alike, a national “Pirsuma Nisa,” “advertisement of the miracle” that Jews still exist, despite every despot and tyrant who tried to destroy us. None of them could snuff us out: Pharaoh, Amalek, Haman, Sennacherib, Nebuchadnezzar, Antiochus, Hadrian, Czar Nicholas I, Stalin, Amin al-Husseini, Hitler.