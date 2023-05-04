Bakersfield is growing faster than ever. As we grow and our economy diversifies, our city and our residents must have access to reliable and affordable internet. It is up to us as a community to champion solutions that bridge the digital divide and ensure that all residents, regardless of income, have the opportunity to acquire fast and reliable internet access.
The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a solution that successfully bridges the digital divide — ensuring affordable internet access is available to all Americans. The ACP was created in 2021 by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and became operational in 2022, overseen by the Federal Communications Commission. Congress appropriated $14.2 billion to provide eligible lower-income households with a monthly subsidy of $30 to $75 to qualifying residents. In addition to a service discount, the enrolled households receive a one-time discount of up to $100 toward a laptop, desktop computer or tablet. Participants also can use their ACP discount to purchase whichever internet service best meets their needs.
The COVID lockdowns of 2020 highlighted the need for digital equity, improved bandwidth and steady reliability — especially in the education sector. As Bakersfield grows, connectivity is vital to managing the current volume and diversity of network traffic from everyday home, personal and business while supporting classroom and distance learning, telehealth, and public safety.
In my years of serving on the City Council, I have remained deeply committed to serving the community and improving the overall performance and safety of our neighborhoods and schools while simultaneously working to secure the best value for our tax dollars. In 2013, I founded the Children First Campaign to help kids stay in school and stay off the streets. My belief and driving force behind Children First has remained that all children in Bakersfield deserve an opportunity to succeed, regardless of their family’s financial status. The campaign’s goals are to create prosperous communities that ensure all children live in safe and nurturing neighborhoods that promote academic achievement and success while countering the negative influences of drugs, crime, violence and poverty. Affordable and reliable broadband connectivity is essential to achieving these goals and providing new opportunities for these communities to succeed.
We must not let the inability to afford internet access be yet another barrier to classroom and employment success. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 7 percent of Bakersfield households have no internet access and 11.4 percent have only a smartphone, according to the American Community Survey 2017-2021. Affordable connectivity is vital for allowing all Bakersfield residents access to the resources they need for education, social service programs and employment.
Affordable internet connectivity also helps families on fixed incomes have a better chance at competing in the workforce, the option to work remotely while caring for children and loved ones at home, as well as complete their education online. Digital access is the great equalizer for those most in need of opportunity.
Currently, more than 16.4 million U.S. households subscribe to the ACP, and this number continues to rise. Based on data from the state of California’s ACP Broadband for All tracker, more than 155,000 households are eligible in Kern County, but just over half, about 79,000, have enrolled. We must encourage Congress to renew funding for ACP as these households would be divested of the program, driving our community back to square one on this digital divide.
As Bakersfield looks to the future, we must do our part to ensure that all residents, regardless of income, are provided with the opportunity to afford broadband connectivity. Digital equity is a nonpartisan issue, and together we can bridge the digital divide for a better and more connected Bakersfield. As a community, we can help those most in need sign up for the ACP and urge Congress to reauthorize funding for this successful and important program.
Andrae Gonzales is vice mayor and represents Ward 2 as a member of the Bakersfield City Council.