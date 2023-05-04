Andrae Gonzales-9009.jpg

Bakersfield is growing faster than ever. As we grow and our economy diversifies, our city and our residents must have access to reliable and affordable internet. It is up to us as a community to champion solutions that bridge the digital divide and ensure that all residents, regardless of income, have the opportunity to acquire fast and reliable internet access.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a solution that successfully bridges the digital divide — ensuring affordable internet access is available to all Americans. The ACP was created in 2021 by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and became operational in 2022, overseen by the Federal Communications Commission. Congress appropriated $14.2 billion to provide eligible lower-income households with a monthly subsidy of $30 to $75 to qualifying residents. In addition to a service discount, the enrolled households receive a one-time discount of up to $100 toward a laptop, desktop computer or tablet. Participants also can use their ACP discount to purchase whichever internet service best meets their needs.

Andrae Gonzales is vice mayor and represents Ward 2 as a member of the Bakersfield City Council.