The Great American Experiment began July 4, 1776. Taxation without representation provided the initial thrust to the fueled passions, unleashing expansive dreams of human emancipation across the globe. The Declaration of Independence aimed to put human rights on a pedestal: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Humanity had never aimed higher. That notion undergirds the nation called USA. That notion undergirds the flight of freedom in the human soul, irrespective of the moving lines across nations called borders. The utopian interpretations of the nascent experiment lamentably failed to achieve immediate luminescence. The soaring rhetoric will struggle for centuries to surmount human prejudices and incrementally extend benefit to the rest. There of course is a distinction between an event and a process. For the event to deliver its promise, process is necessary. Yet a moral bar had been set.
For those who lived and died witnessing an egalitarian experiment, but were systematically denied participation, stood doubly harmed. Only privileged could have it for generations.
Enslavement of humans while celebrating emancipation of humanity is not merely a revolting contradiction in terms. It's a sin. As it has rightfully been judged to be an original American sin.
Serial massacres of unsuspecting Indian aborigines, shredded treaties coaxed by Machiavellian promises and shady deals founded much of the wealth. These stains are abhorrent, unforgivable and will forever singe. They will compel us to remember the past.
Lest not to repeat it!
The quest continues.
Political battles, whether to seek justice, impose imperial decrees, impound others' wealth, spread religion by sword, engage in retributive tribal bloodbaths, romantic conquests and many other iterations, were confined in their scope.
None aspired to see beyond the confines of the horizon.
the Declaration of Independence raised the bar.
The proclaimed Moral Code decimated extortive monarchies and feudalism.
Profit and power will obstruct universal implementation, but the law of the land was set. For sure it will keep the restless busy.
Switching gears to now and tomorrow.
It's a trifecta: a welcome unleashing of coiled energy to celebrate July 4th, the Declaration of Independence and life “after” COVID. What a RELIEF!
I continue to believe the 21st century will have multiple pandemics, but COVID prepared us for the impending challenges. Science evolved at warp speed. Now we have platform technologies that marry speed and precision.
COVID reminded us about our personal responsibilities toward health. A simple rule: no smoking, a healthy diet and daily exercise equal 80 percent reduction in disease burden. We need to do our part. We need to weigh less.
There are many prevailing, and unfortunately, entrenched issues in our society that need a novel look. These include gerrymandering, infrastructure, accelerated climate change, renewable energy, responsible fossil fuel extraction, drying up water resources, threatened agriculture, income inequality, vocational education, desalination, planetary sustainability and educational standardization, among many others.
Then there is Establishment. The arrogance of it, shallow and repulsive! Feudalism spelled with different alphabets. Ambition has developed ambidexterity in double speak. Establishment infrastructure has truncal obesity, uncontrolled diabetes and unsteady gait. We can’t lend it a shoulder to lean on. Disruptive engineering is necessary.
In closing, I will like to celebrate a wounded friendship that found healing and blessed this nation. Both giants crossed the finish line and succumbed to eternity within hours, unbeknownst to each other, to mark the 50th year of the Republic’s founding, July 4, 1826. Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were the second and third presidents of the nation. They were friends who wrote the Declaration of Independence. They became enemies with big egos and sparks flew. All their monumental contributions to the nation and humanity would stand diminished, if at the end, they did not renew their love. Their renewed love was an “invented accident” masterminded by another Founder and mutual friend, Benjamin Rush.
As we regurgitate rehashed adversarial words from respective echo chambers, it will behoove us to renew vows for the love of this country. It has given us much.
We owe it back.
Let's be a Benjamin Rush and bridge the gulf.
We are one!
Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.