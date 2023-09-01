Dan Walters' allegedly “non-partisan“ hit on the effects of the pandemic on education is not only misleading, it attempts to place fault on the education challenges brought on by the pandemic to the institutions and faculty that are deserving of our respect, praise and great gratitude for balancing mandatory education with the COVID-19 killer!

Of course, all students fell behind. But a 4% loss in English proficiency and a 7% loss in math proficiency represents, in my opinion, a fantastic result by those responsible for our children’s education. Maybe that accomplishment should be compared to the success rate of those involved in business.