Dan Walters' allegedly “non-partisan“ hit on the effects of the pandemic on education is not only misleading, it attempts to place fault on the education challenges brought on by the pandemic to the institutions and faculty that are deserving of our respect, praise and great gratitude for balancing mandatory education with the COVID-19 killer!
Of course, all students fell behind. But a 4% loss in English proficiency and a 7% loss in math proficiency represents, in my opinion, a fantastic result by those responsible for our children’s education. Maybe that accomplishment should be compared to the success rate of those involved in business.
My Airport Valet Express company ceased operations on March 13, 2020 and we didn’t get back to providing service until November 2022! 100% loss!
I respectfully submit my analysis regarding Walters' article:
He states that the purpose of the lawsuits are to prove that education achievement suffered during the pandemic. I agree. However, he then implies that transitioning from physical attendance to online instruction was a grievous mistake. Many would take issue with that. Parents, students and educators recognize that a less than 10% loss in education achievement is a huge accomplishment over “slow playing" the COVID killer that so far has claimed more than 1 million lives in America! How many more would’ve been lost if they had ignored the risk? How many of our neighbors would’ve had to have been consoled over the loss of their child?
Were the decision makers right to focus on the life of students, faculty, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, school administrators, and the families of the students over the blind denial of the risks involved? We can catch up on education; but when you lose a life, only memories remain.
Walters also makes the point that students from less affluent neighborhoods, or those that have to overcome English as a second language, suffered more than their “privileged“ peers. He may be right, but his presentation doesn’t deliver any credible evidence. He neglected to tell us (unintended?) the variance between the “haves and have nots“ (my terms) before the pandemic. It may have been greater than 16% or 19%! That would mean the “underfunded" actually did better than the “privileged!"
I also must take issue with Walters' characterization of the affluent as “privileged.” A privilege is when you’re entitled to something. All students in California are “privileged” to be entitled to a free education until adulthood! Being fortunate of economic success in America doesn’t entitle you to higher academic achievement. It still takes dedication, mentorship and work to reach our individual capacities.
No, Mr. Walters; our education decision makers should not be embarrassed; they should be wearing a badge of honor for their service to our state, our community and our children.
I give Walters a D minus on his article. The only reason he didn’t “flunk“ outright is because he did bring attention to the need to increase our focus on underfunded students. Without that, I would’ve given him an F minus for his mischaracterization of students as “privileged." I salute the many that have maximized their potential, under an as yet imperfect democratic form of government, that marches to the rule of law, rather than the fiat of some populous demagogue!
Phil Rudnick graduated from Kern County Union High School in 1950, and is a proud resident of Bakersfield.