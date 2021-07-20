A bipartisan infrastructure bill will soon reach the Senate floor. The proposal for much-needed improvements to roads and bridges, flood protection, clean water, and universal broadband was crafted by hardworking Republicans and Democrats with the blessing of President Biden. Perhaps there is hope for bipartisanship.
Only time will tell.
Two months ago leaders McCarthy and McConnell quashed a deal their own members negotiated for a bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Despite many of Biden’s policies enjoying wide bipartisan support among the American people, last month’s vote illustrates that Republican lawmakers are often rewarded for non-cooperation.
We are a polarized country and the distance between Republicans and Democrats has grown since the late 1970s. Trump didn’t create our divisions, but he exploited them and added to them in ways we hadn’t seen before.
In the recent past, most Republicans were Reagan Republicans. For almost 30 years, Republicans dreamed of the next Reagan, a visionary who would articulate the conservative values and policies for the next generation.
Reagan Republicans, like Rep. Liz Chaney, are now branded RINOs.
President Reagan was a statesman. Reagan made policy based on heartfelt political and moral convictions. Trump, in contrast, had no platform and tweeted policy that lacked coherence, sometimes surprising even his own team.
While I disagreed with President Reagan on many issues, a moderate Democrat like me was able to understand, even empathize with many Republican positions because most of our disagreements were about tactics and strategy, not American values. For example:
Small government. Reagan believed in small government. Democrats believe in right-sized government that is big enough to carry out its essential functions, but no bigger.
Capitalism. Reagan believed in the power of markets to create a successful economy. Democrats also believe in capitalism, but with guardrails to ensure safety and public protection, prevent exploitation of the powerless, provide a reasonable safety net for the vulnerable, and that yields to government on things that private enterprise can’t or shouldn’t do.
Strong military. Democrats also believe in a strong military that wins when it must engage. We just don’t believe the U.S. military budget must be bigger than all of the eleven next biggest military budgets combined to accomplish this.
Pro-life. Like Reagan, Democrats believe in the sanctity of life, but believe these considerations should extend to the death penalty, access to healthcare, and gun violence as well as abortion. Most Democrats simply disagree with pro-life Republicans’ faith-based conviction that personhood begins at conception.
Immigration reform. Reagan was a proponent of immigration reform. Democrats too.
Family values. Like Reagan, Democrats believe families provide support, love, guidance, and a sense of belonging that strengthen communities. But we also believe that families come in many shapes and sizes and that the government should not promote the family values of one religion over other perspectives.
Clearly, Democrats differ from Reagan Republicans about the most effective ways to improve our quality of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
But we can talk.
I don’t know what Trump Republicans believe, and until Trump tweets (now writes), it is not clear that they do either.
Trump Republicanism represents the triumph of personality over policy and self-serving “truths” over science and mutually-verifiable facts. Reagan would never have spread the Big Lie knowing it would undermine the democratic institutions that made America the “shining city on a hill.”
Many issues divide us, but it is encouraging when Republicans and Democrats come together as they may if the bipartisan infrastructure deal holds.
We can view the country like a family in which two strong parents work together for the good of the family. Sometimes they will compromise. For example, when mom thinks their teenager’s curfew should be 10 p.m. and dad thinks 8 p.m., they may settle on 9 pm. On some issues, parents can’t compromise. But when they disagree, good parents trust their partner loves the family as much as they do.
If, however, one partner betrays the family trust through an ongoing illicit affair, the family suffers. The wrongdoing must be owned, stopped, and addressed; ignoring it is cowardly, futile, and threatens the future of the family.
And so it is with our country.
Steve Bacon is a professor of psychology and longtime resident of Bakersfield.