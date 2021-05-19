For as long as I can remember, I’ve been able to identify an oil drill. I remember going to the Bakersfield Museum in my youth, pigtails swishing high on my head, and pointing to one particularly daunting machine, memorialized as the pride of our town’s successes. Now, I am 20 years old, worried these omnipotent oil drills may impair the climate so severely that my generation will be left without the choice of having our own grandchildren to parade around our beloved hometowns.
On April 23, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a plan to ban new fracking permits by 2024, a vital step in his dedication of 100 percent clean energy by 2045. Fracking is a form of oil drilling that extracts oil and gas from deep underground rock. In California, although fracking is not a majority practice, it has some of the most detrimental effects of the oil industry.
According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, fracking releases a toxic cocktail of over one thousand chemicals into our atmosphere. These pollutants have been proven to cause migraines, asthma, leukemia in children, heart problems, birth defects, and cancer. It is no coincidence reported rates of these illnesses are on the rise. However, those living closest to the drill sites bear the brunt of the burdens.
In 2020, over 18 percent of Californians lived within one mile of an active oil drilling well (Kyle Ferrar, MPH). An overwhelming 61 percent of these high-risk residents are people of color. This issue isn’t only environmental, it’s racial. Environmental racism is something that, unfortunately, runs rampant and often unchecked in the United States. From the infamous Cancer Alley in Louisiana to our own city outskirts, the glaringly obvious lack of environmental justice has quite literally proven to be lethal.
Therefore, banning fracking isn’t simply a push for clean electricity in the fight against climate change, but a stride in the grander fight for racial equity and equality. Newsom’s fracking ban is an undeniable win. This initiative is something he has stayed relatively submissive about in the past, meaning forward progress is on the horizon. However, it is simply not enough. The CDC is clear rates of respiratory illnesses in the United States are increasing every year. The IPCC predicts rising sea level is likely to hit urban poor the soonest and most devastatingly. Global warming will inevitably lead to resource scarcity, already prominent in many of the communities closest to oil wells.
We simply cannot wait until 2045 to end oil drilling — change must be made now. CALPIRG, the California Public Interest Research Group, is taking matters into our own hands. Back in 2018, CALPIRG was one of the primary groups demonstrating overwhelming support for Governor Newsom to sign SB100, the bill committing to clean energy by 2045. With the newest climate change information and estimates projected by climate scientists, it is clear in another 25 years, we will not be able to overturn the irreversible damage already being done. Governor Newsom must move up this commitment by revising SB100 to commit California to 100 percent clean energy by 2030.
This request is not beyond our bounds; we have always been a leading state in the fight for a greener world. Taking this action would prove our willingness as a whole to bind together for the betterment of our environment, our dedication to ensuring racial equity, and the protection of our youth. If we secure this commitment now, we will one day be able to teach our own bright-eyed, pink-cheeked grandchildren about the importance of progress in the name of preserving our changing world.
Natalie Glasgow is a student at UC Riverside majoring in English and sustainability, an intern with CALPIRG Students, and is passionate about climate change.