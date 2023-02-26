The hypocrisy of those so-called dominionist Christians in our government is stunning. They apparently ignore the good Samaritan parable by refusing to allow people fleeing poverty and crime to enter our country as a safe haven. Much of the poverty and crime in Central and South America is the result of our insatiable desire for addictive drugs, and our interfering with their governments to protect our business interests.
These dominionists claim our country was intended to be a Christian theocracy. If the Founding Fathers wanted to claim the country was founded on Christianity, they would have specifically spelled that out by referring to Jesus Christ and the Bible in the Constitution.
Dominionism means that Christians have a God-given right to rule all earthly institutions; it’s had influence on religious-right education and political organizing. What makes the dominion movement so dangerous is it's infiltrating politics and government. Its members believe Christians are destined to not just take dominion over government, but stealthily take over the media, the arts and the entertainment world.
Dominionists refer to Genesis, where God tells Adam to assume dominion over the world. When Adam fell, control over creation was forfeited; but the saved, who are "born-again," can claim again the rights given Adam. For believers in dominionism, Christians have an obligation, a mandate, a holy responsibility to reclaim the land for Jesus — to have dominion in every aspect of life and godliness. It is dominion they are after — world conquest. A reading of history shows what happens when religion has absolute power: inquisitions, book burnings, imprisonment or death for heresy, same-sex relationships outlawed, the death penalty for adultery, etc. Welcome to the 16th century.
And yet, through ignorance, religious people still want controversial religious views taught in science classes, prayers in public schools and town meetings, and a public display of the Ten Commandments. As shown in history, when one faith dominates, intolerance and suppression of various kinds, such as skin color, ethnicity, religion, heterodoxy or political point of view, may frequently follow.
Some of these ultraconservative politicians have shown no respect for the office of the president by interrupting the recent State of the Union address. They refuse subpoenas, go around metal detectors, decline to wear masks and spout the Big Lie. Some want another insurrection. They believe the Bible is an inerrant revelation, but are unaware of Romans 13:1: "Everyone must submit themselves to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established." They are hypocrites and dishonor the God they apparently worship.
But, is the Bible an inerrant revelation from some supernatural being? Consider what Robert G. Ingersoll, America's greatest orator of the 19th century, has to say: "Any Scripture should be a book that no man — no number of men — could produce. It should contain the perfection of philosophy. It should perfectly accord with every fact in nature. There should be no mistakes in astronomy, geology or as to any subject or science. Its morality should be the highest, the purest. Its laws and regulations for the control of conduct should be just, wise, perfect and perfectly adapted to the accomplishment of the ends desired.
"It should contain nothing calculated to make man cruel, revengeful, vindictive or infamous. It should be filled with intelligence, justice, purity, honesty, mercy and the spirit of liberty. It should be opposed to strife and war, to slavery and lust, to ignorance, credulity and superstition. It should develop the brain and civilize the heart. It should satisfy the heart and brain of the best and wisest. It should be true."
A plain reading shows that the Bible fails Ingersoll's criterion and cannot be an inerrant revelation from some supernatural being. The United States is a melting pot for diverse ethnic, cultural and religious peoples. For the safety and continuance of our democracy, these narrow-minded dominionists need to be voted out of office before we become a fascist theocracy.
David Keranen is a retired Bakersfield College professor.