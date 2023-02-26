The hypocrisy of those so-called dominionist Christians in our government is stunning. They apparently ignore the good Samaritan parable by refusing to allow people fleeing poverty and crime to enter our country as a safe haven. Much of the poverty and crime in Central and South America is the result of our insatiable desire for addictive drugs, and our interfering with their governments to protect our business interests.

These dominionists claim our country was intended to be a Christian theocracy. If the Founding Fathers wanted to claim the country was founded on Christianity, they would have specifically spelled that out by referring to Jesus Christ and the Bible in the Constitution.

David Keranen is a retired Bakersfield College professor.