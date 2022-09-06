IMG_9215.jpg

Eddy Laine is a longtime resident of Kern County who is currently active in environmental issues. He retired from county government and a second career as an elementary school teacher.

Kern County’s proposed 1 percent sales tax increase has recently received considerable public attention. Several elected and appointed officials are actively touting the need for its passage.

A few years ago I joined many others who worked for the passage of a 1/8 of 1 percent sales tax increase — specifically for Kern County libraries. The rationale: Kern County’s woefully underfunded library services. We did not meet the threshold for the necessary number of signatures (worth noting: Kern County did not request signatures from voters when putting the current measure on the ballot). Nor did Kern County “carve out” 1/8 of 1 percent of this proposed increase for library services.