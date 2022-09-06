Kern County’s proposed 1 percent sales tax increase has recently received considerable public attention. Several elected and appointed officials are actively touting the need for its passage.
A few years ago I joined many others who worked for the passage of a 1/8 of 1 percent sales tax increase — specifically for Kern County libraries. The rationale: Kern County’s woefully underfunded library services. We did not meet the threshold for the necessary number of signatures (worth noting: Kern County did not request signatures from voters when putting the current measure on the ballot). Nor did Kern County “carve out” 1/8 of 1 percent of this proposed increase for library services.
Similarly Kern County did not “carve out” 1/8 of 1 percent for Kern County parks. This at a time when the need for ongoing funding for parks is at a critical juncture for a number of reasons:
1. Kern County recently began contracting out security and maintenance services for some of its restrooms which have been closed in seven parks in metropolitan Bakersfield (Belle Terrace, Casa Loma, Heritage, Pioneer, Potomac, Rexland Acres and Virginia Avenue parks). This while Kern County ranger and maintenance employees provide similar functions in other Kern County parks. Adequate funding is needed countywide for such services — and consistency of operations.
2. On Aug. 8 the Sierra Club, Kern-Kaweah Chapter requested that the Kern County Board of Supervisors begin a process to update the 2010 Kern County Parks and Recreation Master Plan (not unlike the process the city of Bakersfield is currently undertaking). Reasons cited: (a) major demographics changes in Kern County since 2010, (b) new grant funding unrelated to the current Master Plan and (c) the need for public input regarding the possible re-establishment of Parks and Recreation as a separate department with a recreation component — which is now missing. There has been no response to this letter.
3. Kern County has embarked on the expenditure of $7 million federal American Rescue Plan funding for Wi-Fi in Kern County Parks — through a contract with a Sacramento-based firm. This while Spectrum has provided Wi-Fi at no cost in three major parks for the city of Bakersfield and while the stated rationale for this expenditure (“there is a gap in internet services”) parallels funding being made available by the state of California (SB 156 for $2 billion “to set broadband connections that will connect homes and businesses with local networks”). These issues were raised in a June 6, 2022 Sierra Club letter — to which there has been no response.
4. There was a formal request to the County Administrative Office on Aug. 2, 2022 for fiscal year 2021-2022 actual expenditures and fiscal year 2022-2023 planned parks operational expenditures. Specific information requested: expenditures for staffing, maintenance, water, contracted services and equipment expenditures — including a breakout by supervisorial district. Again, there was no response.
Information about the use of taxpayer money — whether federal, state or Kern County taxes — needs to be available to the public. This pattern of non-responses indicates a lack of transparency.
Without transparency, public trust is compromised. Without specific information about the use of current tax dollars, there cannot be transparency. And, without commitments for “carve outs” of specific funding (such as 1/8 of 1 percent for parks and a similar percentage for libraries) as Kern County looks ahead (“Grounded and Boundless” to use Kern County’s motto) justification for a proposed 1 percent sales tax increase is lacking.
Eddy Laine is a longtime resident of Kern County who is currently active in environmental issues. He retired from county government and a second career as an elementary school teacher.