Happy Hanukkah!
It's astonishing that ignorant celebrities, racists, and anti-Semites are still spouting their lies and nonsense in the media.
Here's some useful medical information for anti-Semites:
Any anti-Semite who has syphilis must not be cured by Salvarsan discovered by Dr. Ehrlich, a Jew. He should not even try to find out whether he has syphilis, because the Wasserman Test is the discovery of a Jew.
If any anti-Semite suspects that he has gonorrhea, he must not seek diagnosis, because he will be using the method of a Jew named Neissner.
An anti-Semite who has heart disease must not use Digitalis, a discovery by Ludwig Traube, a Jew.
Should an anti-Semite suffer with a toothache, he must not use Novocain, a discovery of the Jews Widal and Weil.
If an anti-Semite has Diabetes, he must not use insulin, the result of research by Minkowsky, a Jew.
If an anti-Semite has a headache, he must shun Pyramidon and Antypyrin, due to the Jews Spiro and Ellege.
Should an anti-Semite child get diphtheria, he must refrain from the “Schick” reaction, which was invented by the Jew Bella Schick.
Anti-Semites should continue to die or remain crippled by infantile paralysis, because the discoverer of the anti-polio vaccine is a Jew, Jonas Salk.
All anti-Semites must refuse to use Streptomycin and continue to die of tuberculosis, because a Jew, Zalman Waxman, invented the wonder drug against this killing disease.
Here's some recent medical accomplishments in Israel:
The flexible stent, also known as NIR Stent was developed by Israeli company Medinol, which is headquartered in Tel Aviv.
The pressure bandage — known widely as the Israeli Bandage — is a specially designed, first-aid device that is used to stop bleeding from hemorrhagic wounds caused by traumatic injuries. First used for saving lives during a NATO peacekeeping operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina,
Azilect, a drug for Parkinson's disease, was developed by Moussa Youdim and John Finberg at the Technion — Israel Institute of Technology.
The Copaxone immunomodulator drug for treating multiple sclerosis was developed in the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel by Michael Sela, Ruth Arnon and Deborah Teitelbaum.
Bioengineered recombinant interferon proteins were developed by Michel Revel at the Weizmann Institute of Science.
Recombinant Chimeric Antigen Receptors was developed by Professor Zelig Eshhar of the Weizmann Institute of Science. Today it's a component of novel cell-based immunotherapy for various cancers.
Sambucol, an over-the-counter elderberry-based anti-influenza syrup, was discovered by Dr. Madeleine Mumcuoglu at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Studies in 1995 showed that Sambucol was effective against human, swine and avian influenza strains.
Besides medicine, Jews have made tremendous contributions to the world’s knowledge in physics, chemistry, mathematics, computer science, economics, literature and other areas of human endeavor.
Although Jews comprise 0.2 percent of the world’s population, they have won approximately 22 percent of Nobel Prizes. Twenty-six percent of winners in scientific fields are Jewish. The range is as impressive as the numbers; Jews demonstrated ability in chemistry (19 percent of the world total), economics (39 percent), literature (14 percent), peace (8 percent), physics (26 percent) and physiology or medicine (26 percent).
Be thankful for the Jewish people. The world would be a much poorer place without their valuable contributions. Hanukkah sameach!
Elizabeth Keranen is a retired high school language teacher.