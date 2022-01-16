On Jan. 7, 2022, John Pryor, in his Community Voices “Root cause of the current calamities escapes most,” after listing the multiple ailments of our nation, referring as always to the efforts of “liberals, progressives, and godless Marxists,” made his case for “Christians and Jews to rise up and more proactively defeat these at every opportunity.”
OK, let’s run with his two proposals that 1) Christians and Jews must rise, and 2) that America needs to become the Judeo-Christian nation it was meant to be. Set aside for a moment the fact that America was founded on Enlightenment values and made to have Jefferson’s “wall of separation” forever stand between religion and government for the benefit and safeguarding of both.
What would America look like if we hewed to Judeo-Christian norms?
1) We would not block desperate or persecuted “aliens and strangers” from seeking refuge in our country.
2) We would support and protect widows, strangers, orphans, the hungry, weak, wounded and ill.
3) We would visit and comfort those in prison. We would provide housing and nutrition to all in need.
4) We would have social welfare programs and other charities the size and likes of which would dwarf those of other more “socialist” countries.
5) We wouldn’t sue each other in court. If someone robbed us of our coat, we would give him our cloak also. If someone forced us to go a mile, we’d go two. If someone smote us on the cheek, we’d turn the other. We’d forgive those who trespass against us “seventy times seven.”
6) We’d pursue righteousness, not riches. Justice, not advantage.
7) We’d show mercy. We’d pursue humility, not pride of self or place or station.
8) We would not follow the counsel of the ungodly, nor stand in the way of sinners, nor sit in the seat of the scornful. Our delight would be in the law of the Lord and on His law we would meditate day and night.
9) We would do unto others as we would have others do unto us. We would not do unto others what we would not want done unto us.
10) We would follow the Apostle Paul’s counsel to own everything in common and share everything — from each according to their ability to each according to their need. Private property would devolve to community ownership. The wealthy would liquidate their holdings and distribute all to the community and the poor.
Is this what Pryor has in mind? While he cherry-picks this or that rosy Judeo-Christian value or example, I hasten to point out that Judeo-Christianity must be taken as a whole, cannot be cherry-picked, and has some dark chapters in its history, not the least of which are the many Crusades, Inquisitions, the Cathar, Albigensian, Waldensian, Vassey, and St. Matthew’s Day massacres. Many more atrocities were committed as we reach farther back into the ancient annals of Jewish history. All undertaken in the name, or at the command, of God.
If we take Pryor's advice, the above portrait of his Judeo-Christian America looks strikingly unlike today’s capitalistic America, and begins looking like a “liberal and progressive” America. Precisely what he rails against.
Moreover, saying Christians and Jews should “rise up” says that others of other faiths haven’t, or have little to offer this wonderfully variegated country of ours. Does he not see how insulting to others of other faiths, or no faith, that is? We need to keep all faiths in their proper place: in our hearts, and minds and souls. Faith or no faith, let’s all have the courage to rise up and seek and speak the truth that sets us free; and let our faith — whatever it may, or may not be — make us the kind of people we should be.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield is a psychologist and an Associate of CSUB’s Kegley Institute of Ethics.