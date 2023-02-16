Our beloved “Candy Man” Kevin McCarthy got what he wanted and may forever be known as one of the worst and possibly the shortest-lived speakers ever, his story the longest-lived cautionary tale ever. He has shackled himself by his own suite of artifices giving him no freedom to move. He is now a puppet, a marionette, with his strings pulled by fewer than half a dozen Freedom Caucus members. He will be controlled by those who now own him. His soul has been sold, and now he must live with the bargain.

So, what’s in store for him?

