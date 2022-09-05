JoeSaldivar.jpg

Joe Saldivar is a faculty department chairman of biology at Bakersfield College,

If you’ve been to the BC Panorama Campus lately, you’ve probably admired our brand-new Campus Center building, the modern new home of Renegade student government and activities. This beautiful new building was provided by the voters of Kern County when they approved Measure J in 2016.

The Home of the Renegades continues to be transformed by Measure J construction, and the next project we’re excited to unveil to our students is the new Science and Engineering building.