If you’ve been to the BC Panorama Campus lately, you’ve probably admired our brand-new Campus Center building, the modern new home of Renegade student government and activities. This beautiful new building was provided by the voters of Kern County when they approved Measure J in 2016.
The Home of the Renegades continues to be transformed by Measure J construction, and the next project we’re excited to unveil to our students is the new Science and Engineering building.
The original Science and Engineering building is one of the first six buildings that opened when Bakersfield College students moved “up the hill” to the Panorama campus in 1956. Back then, there were only 1,574 full-time students and another 395 attending part-time. Today we have about 35,000 students with a large majority requiring a biology, chemistry, physics, or other physical science course as part of their general education or as a prerequisite course they need for a degree in STEM or health sciences.
As a department chair, I know just how quickly the courses fill up and just how important these courses are for students. To give you an example, the biology department has offered five-week intense course offerings during the winter break that began at 6:55 a.m and the courses filled up immediately. Immediately! How many college students do you know would take a 6:55 a.m. class, willingly? Clearly there’s a great demand for more classes.
Our new Science and Engineering building will double our capacity and alleviate the current bottlenecks in STEM, Allied Health and our prerequisite courses. The building is a 21st century instructional space designed for today’s high-tech world. This three-story, 71,061-square-foot building will have a state-of-the-art Robotics Lab and brand-new biology, anatomy, chemistry and anatomy labs. Additionally, the building will feature a maker space where students can gather to create, invent and learn with 3D printers, laser cutters, computers, electronics, craft and hardware supplies, and other tools.
The laboratories in this $65 million building are designed to be flexible enough for any of the science disciplines and adapt to future needs we can’t imagine yet. There will also be spaces in the new building for students to work together on team projects and assignments. These spaces will create a culture of collaboration and conversation among the students to give them the foundation they’ll need to solve 21st century problems. This new building is a true reflection that Bakersfield College is no longer a commuter school. Bakersfield College is a place to be, to hang out, to build a social network, and create a cutting-edge future.
Our partners at AECOM and Bernards Construction have worked diligently to get the structure of the building and the walls into place, and they’re currently developing the interior structures of the space.
We’re grateful for the support that Kern County has shown for Bakersfield College and the trust you’ve placed in us to transform lives and meet the economic needs of our future. Please join us on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 9:15 a.m. for a commemorative ribbon-cutting and grand opening. After all, this space is for you — our community and our students.
Joe Saldivar is a faculty department chair of biology at Bakersfield College,