Since its founding in 1913, Bakersfield College has produced countless graduates who have taken their knowledge and skills into the world to make a significant and positive impact. This year, we are honoring four of these outstanding graduates as we bring back the BC Alumni Association Hall of Fame.
As a member of the selection committee, I was inspired by the numerous stories and impactful work of the numerous nominees. What I’m most proud of with this year’s Hall of Fame inductees is that each found a way to use their BC education to pay it forward for Bakersfield and Kern County. This year’s class represents the ethos of giving back to the community by leading in their profession, caring for vulnerable and medically-fragile babies, advocating for their community, and governing the nation.
I am so honored to welcome the following inductees into the BC Alumni Association Hall of Fame:
Lou Barbich, a founding partner and current president of the accountancy firm Barbich Hooper King Dill Hoffman, has been a leader in his profession and in our community for decades. Barbich studied business and accounting at Bakersfield College, and later attended Fresno State and UCLA. Barbich went on to enormous success with his accounting and consulting firm and also founded what is today one of the largest professional liability insurance providers in the nation for CPAs. Barbich has served as head of the California Society of Certified Public Accountants, president of the Bakersfield Country Club, and chairman of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, where he led the Greater Bakersfield Vision 2020 initiative. He and his wife, Sheryl, are philanthropists who have given to many local causes over the years and were co-recipients of the John Brock Award in 2003.
Shirley Haney, a 1993 BC graduate who majored in child development, has applied her skills to foster 109 infants over the past 15 years. Haney has made it her job to ensure these babies are loved and cared for from the very beginning of their lives, so they develop a strong bond with their caregiver, which is so critical to helping children form healthy relationships. Haney was recently recognized for her work by the Kern County Department of Human Services for her phenomenal work as a foster parent.
NaTesha “T” Johnson, the founder of Upside Productions and Upside Academy, is a fierce advocate for her community. She is dedicated to empowering a new generation of leaders through personal and professional development. Through her production company and as co-owner of the Bakersfield Wing Festival, she has raised more than $500,000 for local nonprofits and charities. She is instilling in local youth the values of volunteerism and giving back through her leadership academy, which features an annual Christmas giveaway for families on Bakersfield’s east side. For the past three years, she has served as the president of the Fox Theater Foundation Board of Directors. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Kern County Fair.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Leader in the House of Representatives and the highest-ranking politician to ever come out of the San Joaquin Valley, attended BC right after graduating from Bakersfield High. Congressman McCarthy is not just an elected official, but has been an ambassador for Bakersfield throughout his years in local, state and national elected office. The grandson of a cattle rancher and son of a firefighter, he grew up a just few blocks away from Bakersfield College, attended Renegades football games with his dad, and played on the BC sports fields with neighborhood friends. Congressman McCarthy said it was an accounting professor at BC who suggested he invest his lottery earnings in the stock market, which earned him enough to fund the start of his deli, Kevin O’s.
Congratulations to this year’s class of inductees. It is truly impressive to behold the work our alumni have done, and we can’t wait to celebrate their accomplishments at this year’s Bakersfield College Alumni Hall of Fame dinner and reception on July 7 at Seven Oaks Country Club. Tickets can be purchased online at the Bakersfield College Foundation’s website, www.supportbc.org.
Alex Dominguez is an associate attorney with Klein DeNatale Goldner and serves as president of the Bakersfield College Alumni Association.