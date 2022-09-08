It is a great honor to have been elected to serve as the student representative on the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees. I have never imagined myself in this role. I could not be more privileged and excited to become the student's voice on the board. This is a really important role for myself and for the students because without this role, the district wouldn’t know the students' wants and needs. I can’t wait to work with Porterville and Cerro Coso colleges to bring back the culture of fun and continue building a vibrant campus throughout the year.
I would have never known about or been prepared for this role without student government. Getting involved in the Bakersfield College Student Government Association has allowed me to be more social in the post-lockdown world. By the end of the fall 2021 semester, I decided I wanted to contribute more to my school; therefore, I resigned from my position as senator and applied to become the director of student activities. This position gave me the opportunity to meet great new people and create positive change around campus. BCSGA provided me with the opportunity to learn and develop the skills of communication, teamwork and public speaking. Considering this, I ran and was elected to become the 98th session BCSGA president.