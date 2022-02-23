In 2019, the State Chancellor’s Office approved an associate’s degree program in Japanese at Bakersfield College. As part of this program, students take four levels of Japanese language classes, in which they also learn about the customs and cultures of Japan. Students learn not only about cultural differences but also similarities, which gives them a more global perspective. This education brings forth understanding and unity and opens students’ minds to a broader worldview.
Some of the students in the San Joaquin Valley have never been outside of the area and may not be aware of the richness of their own culture. Learning Japanese is one way to broaden their worldview while appreciating what they bring to the proverbial table.
Learning Japanese may also increase job opportunities in business, technology and teaching as well as opening the door to other Asian countries. The more language and cultures you know, the more job opportunities you can get.
Learning a new language is a special and life-changing opportunity. Sometimes, these opportunities can take you to unexpected places. A Rotary international scholarship placement brought me from my hometown of Nagano, Japan to Bakersfield in 2003. When I graduated from CSUB in 2005, I learned Bakersfield College might have an opening for a position teaching Japanese. Since I also have a teaching degree and teaching certificate in Japanese language from Shinshu University in Japan, I thought it was an incredible prospect.
As an educator, the best reward I get is when my former students contact me to share their achievements. Several students I taught at Bakersfield College have had the chance to go to Japan to teach English as part of the JET (Japan Exchange and Teaching) program. One of them is currently in Japan teaching English and periodically emails me updates in Japanese. Another who also participated in the JET program is now a full-time history professor at BC.
A student who took my class in BC’s Rising Scholars Program (formerly called the Inmate Scholar Program) emailed to say that after his release, he was taking level 2 Japanese at a state university in Los Angeles.
Initially, after completing my coursework at Cal State Bakersfield, my plan was to return to Japan and become a police officer or teacher. Seventeen years later, I am still in Bakersfield, teaching Japanese at both CSUB and BC including two years teaching in the Rising Scholars Program. I found teaching students my native language in America to be a compelling and rewarding experience.
Despite the interruption of COVID, the first person graduated from the program in May 2021. This spring, several more students will earn their AA degrees in Japanese from BC. By offering this program, BC is expanding opportunities for students to become more worldly. I am sure that many of our alumni will embrace all that they learned and use it to become productive and successful in our community. I cannot wait to receive their updates!
Yuki Takeuchi-Chan is an adjunct faculty member at Bakersfield College and a part-time lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield.