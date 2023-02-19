I am a proud Bakersfield College Renegade. Since 2018, this institution has been my home, and even in the face of the pandemic, I was able to blossom. With the help of BC's programs, I have furthered my education and learned how to navigate the transition into adulthood. With perspective, I can reflect on my success and how much of it is due to my Bakersfield College Chamber Singers family.
Within my first semester at the college, I knew the BC Chamber Singers were unlike any other group in the county. As a freshman, I heard about the life-changing experiences on their Australia tour in which they collaborated with some of the greatest artists in the choral world. When I joined Chamber Singers in 2019, I learned even more about music and the legacy of BC’s great choral program. In 2020, it was my honor to represent my school at the California Music Educators Association. With great performances and sights on an international tour to Vietnam, I had never felt prouder to be a BC Renegade.
Then the pandemic hit. With the campus closed, my sense of community and excitement for performance collapsed into Zoom meetings. While COVID was a dark time, we sang through computer screens, and I found that even through some of the worst times, my choral family was there to help me through. Upon returning to in-person classes, our group of singers was invigorated more than ever to represent the community and start working toward a new goal.
Fall of 2021, our group was set on an ambitious plan: to raise $178,000 for a Central Europe tour. While continuing late-night rehearsals and a hefty performance schedule, my Chamber Singers family washed cars, sold concessions, peddled fireworks and hosted yard sales. With generous community partners such as Monty Byrom, Stars Theatre, the Symphony Orchestra and Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, we found more avenues to perform and have raised $150,000. I am incredibly grateful for our community’s generosity and the choral alumni who donate to help others in our group. It is because of this group I truly understand the meaning of our campus slogan, “We are BC."
I have been honored to sing for the Bakersfield College veterans center dedication, New Student Convocation and numerous sporting events. However, I felt disheartened to discover that despite our best efforts and campus service, the institution we support has chosen not to support us.
In the recent Kern Community College District board meeting on Feb. 15, the administration reduced all our members and efforts to cold numbers. After raising $150,000 on our own, we requested $20,000 and transportation to LAX, but were denied. The audits, those who are enrolled in the class but do not receive a grade or course credits and who have been mentors to younger students, were seen as a strain rather than members of the community that support the school and its traditions. I am proud to be a BC Renegade and to attend an institution that I wholeheartedly believe in; it would be nice if they believed in us, too.
Our BC Chamber Singers and wonderful Kern County have taught me what it means to be a Renegade. Over the past five years at Bakersfield College, I have been blessed to be part of something special and learn what it is like to work hard toward your dream. Although the administration may not find our efforts worthy of investment, I am deeply honored to inherit the BC Chamber Singers' tradition of service and excellence and be offered this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So with my hat in hand, I appeal to the community: Will you help us continue the Bakersfield College legacy? You can do so at https://bcchoirs.com/donate.
Sarah Gallego is a Bakersfield College student and BC Chamber Singers member.