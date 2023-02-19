I am a proud Bakersfield College Renegade. Since 2018, this institution has been my home, and even in the face of the pandemic, I was able to blossom. With the help of BC's programs, I have furthered my education and learned how to navigate the transition into adulthood. With perspective, I can reflect on my success and how much of it is due to my Bakersfield College Chamber Singers family.

Within my first semester at the college, I knew the BC Chamber Singers were unlike any other group in the county. As a freshman, I heard about the life-changing experiences on their Australia tour in which they collaborated with some of the greatest artists in the choral world. When I joined Chamber Singers in 2019, I learned even more about music and the legacy of BC’s great choral program. In 2020, it was my honor to represent my school at the California Music Educators Association. With great performances and sights on an international tour to Vietnam, I had never felt prouder to be a BC Renegade.

Sarah Gallego is a Bakersfield College student and BC Chamber Singers member.