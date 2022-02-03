Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker heard the cocking of a gun in the middle of Sabbath worship. Just prior he had opened his synagogue door to a wayfarer, offering him tea. While the rabbi was offering prayers to the Holy One of Blessing, this journeyer-turn-assailant took the rabbi and his three congregants hostage, leading to a 12-hour standoff.
My colleagues and I were on pins and needles for hours, terrified that our fellow religionists would soon be murdered for the “crime” of being Jewish, nothing more. As it turns out, thank G-d, Rabbi Charlie found the opportune moment to throw a chair at the assailant so that he and others could flee, the assailant soon afterward killed by law enforcement. The excellent training that he received from numerous agencies, including the FBI and ADL, paid off.
That rabbi could have been me. Both of us were ordained through Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion. We both chose to serve Jewish communities outside the densest of Jewish populations. He and I have countless mutual friends and acquaintances, studied under the same professors, utilize the same liturgy, care about the same social justice issues, and seek the same better world, built upon a shared vision of “Tikkun Olam,” repairing a broken world. We both promote peace and coexistence, both committed to the most marginalized in society. Rabbi Cytron-Walker and I are of the same ilk. Some have even said that our curly hair and glasses make us resemble one another.
Our similarities lead me to ask, What we can learn from this nightmarish event so that no one will recite Kaddish (the mourner’s prayer) for my congregants?
First, tragically, anti-Semitism persists. Large swaths still believe that Jews are a menace worth murdering, for one reason or another: We allegedly enable minority groups to flourish (according to the Pittsburgh shooter in 2018; 11 killed); we allegedly wish to kill white people (the Poway shooter’s rationale, April 2019; 1 killed); we are alleged Christ-killers (rejected by the Vatican in 1965); Q-Anon Conspiracists claim that we promulgate child trafficking; and some hate Israel, the only Jewish state in the world (an implicit rationale for the Colleyville assailant, who sought to free Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani national and alleged al-Qaeda operative. Whether it be right wing or left wing extremists, Jews have suffered for our middle path, caught in the crossfire, all the way back to the medieval Crusades, when Christians and Muslims vied for control of the Holy Land, massacring us along the way. Ecclesiastes writes, "There is nothing new under the sun.”
Second, we need more security for our synagogue, including security guards on Friday nights. Jews feel vulnerable, unsure whether another Malik Faisal Akram might terrorize us, perhaps spreading bullets during our worship. COVID diminished Rabbi Charlie’s attendance that morning, but what happens next time? Temple Beth El was awarded a state grant that will enable us to enhance our facility’s security, but clearly we need security for our worship services on Fridays and other times, a very expensive reality.
Third, however one feels about gun control issues, we know that guns in the wrong hands can kill people. Thank G-d no bystanders died in Colleyville.
Fourth and finally, our communities must come together prior to violent attacks. The day after the Colleyville hostage crisis, nearby clergy immediately reached out to Rabbi Cytron-Walker and held a massive “healing service” at the nearby United Methodist Church, livestreamed worldwide. Local Muslim leaders already knew Rabbi Charlie as a friend to their community who would be undeterred from peacemaking by this hateful attack. I must follow Rabbi Charlie’s lead and reach out more regularly and profoundly to my colleagues, whether Christian (of all varieties, all ethnicities), Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, UU … any and all. We need to build stronger ongoing relationships — friendships — here in Kern County. The hostage crisis in Colleyville, based on a false narrative of division and zero-sum thinking, must remind all of us that we are one colorful community. We need to imagine a safer world for all, one planet for all. I’m doubling down on this; consider me your partner in this holy endeavor.
Rabbi Jonathan Klein serves Temple Beth El of Bakersfield, a Jewish congregation in Kern County. Send him feedback: tberabbiklein@gmail.com.