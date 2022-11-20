Rick Jhaj

This holiday season, rising interest rates and persistent inflation are fueling a new level of uncertainty and a recession seems imminent. Amid increased prices for almost all goods and services, shoppers are faced with tough decisions on how and where to spend their money.

We typically turn to large retailers for holiday shopping and often dismiss local businesses when deciding to find something to wrap. However, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of strengthening and supporting local businesses in our community.

Rick Jhaj is the owner and chief development officer of Countryside Corp. and chairman of the board of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce.