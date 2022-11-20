This holiday season, rising interest rates and persistent inflation are fueling a new level of uncertainty and a recession seems imminent. Amid increased prices for almost all goods and services, shoppers are faced with tough decisions on how and where to spend their money.
We typically turn to large retailers for holiday shopping and often dismiss local businesses when deciding to find something to wrap. However, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of strengthening and supporting local businesses in our community.
Bakersfield’s local businesses are the heart of our economy. They work tirelessly to provide unique services and products, and they are consistently the first ones to step up and give back to our community.
By supporting small businesses and shopping locally, we help people who have put their passion ahead of convenience and wholeheartedly believe in the businesses they are running.
That’s why the Greater Bakersfield Chamber is encouraging our community to support our local businesses and everything they do to help our community on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.
When we shop local, we help our friends, neighbors and business community thrive, and ultimately, we make an investment toward a better Bakersfield.
As the chairman of the board for the chamber, I’ve heard loud and clear that small businesses need our support more than ever as they continue to navigate, reestablish and pivot from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s why now, more than ever, it’s crucial to invest our budgets for the holidays in our local business community.
As a business owner, I couldn’t have succeeded without the support from our local community. Now, during a time of economic uncertainty, it’s an honor to pay it forward by shopping locally at small businesses. Together, we can make our shopping count.
We don’t have to look further than our local business community to find the perfect holiday gifts for our loved ones. Bakersfield is home to thousands of businesses in various sectors offering unique products and quality services.
To support and celebrate our member businesses, the chamber is partnering with the Kern Women’s Business Center to reactivate the Shop Local, Shop Now campaign. We’re encouraging everyone to shop local this season as a way to help bolster economic vitality and support our members. You can discover chamber member businesses by visiting our website shoplocalshopnow.com.
Beginning in December you can visit the chamber site to read stories about local businesses and find special offers. You can also kick off the holiday shopping season on Black Friday at the Towne & Country Christmas tree lighting. Check our social media channels to learn more as Small Business Saturday approaches.
Rick Jhaj is the owner and chief development officer of Countryside Corp. and chairman of the board of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce.