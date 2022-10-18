Micah Weinberg.jpg

Micah Weinberg is CEO of California Forward, a nonprofit organization that leads a movement to make the economy and government of California work for everyone in all of the state’s regions.

The California Economic Summit — the premier yearly gathering of civic leaders from across the state — is taking place in Bakersfield next week. One primary goal of the event is to “introduce California to itself.” And, there may be no region in the state more in need of such an introduction than the city of Bakersfield and Kern County.

Those who live here know it’s a special place. But the rest of California may not understand how diverse it is. Our region’s communities are diverse, its economy is diverse, even its landscapes are diverse.