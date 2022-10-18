The California Economic Summit — the premier yearly gathering of civic leaders from across the state — is taking place in Bakersfield next week. One primary goal of the event is to “introduce California to itself.” And, there may be no region in the state more in need of such an introduction than the city of Bakersfield and Kern County.
Those who live here know it’s a special place. But the rest of California may not understand how diverse it is. Our region’s communities are diverse, its economy is diverse, even its landscapes are diverse.
Each year, the summit gathers in a different location in California to help turn important regional ideas into real statewide action. This year the summit will showcase a vast array of leaders from Bakersfield and Kern County and from all walks of life. Attendees will learn about how we are a global leader in energy, renewables and agriculture, as well as a variety of other key industries. And, leaders from across the state will have the opportunity to travel to eastern Kern County to see a center of private aerospace industry innovation.
The summit will be more than just a chance to show off the region. This event, produced in partnership between California Forward and the regional leaders in its California Stewardship Network — currently co-chaired by Nick Ortiz, president & CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce — is in its 11th year.
Throughout its history, the collective work done at the summit has resulted in tangible achievements for Californians, including over $6.5 billion in broadband expansion, a nearly $1.5 billion investment in wildfire resilience, $600 million for the Community Economic Resilience Fund, and $500 million for the recently passed California Dream for All homeownership program.
You can be assured that new and important statewide advancements will be promoted at the summit next week. Our priorities at this year’s summit include broadband, housing and homeownership, education and workforce, energy, economic development and — new to the summit this year — the creative economy. We’re excited to see what advancements are made in these policy areas going forward.
As you may have noticed, the city of Bakersfield is excited and rolling up its sleeves for this event, too! In anticipation of the nearly 800 attendees who will be visiting Bakersfield next week, the Convention Center is getting a new coat of paint, downtown is getting spruced up and public and private leaders will be rolling out the red carpet!
This year, together with Bakersfield and Kern County, we are charting a course for a more prosperous future for all Californians, while shining a much-deserved light on an impressive area of the state.
Karen Goh is mayor of Bakersfield. Micah Weinberg is CEO of California Forward, a nonprofit organization that leads a movement to make the economy and government of California work for everyone in all of the state’s regions.