SusanStone

Susan Stone

 BY ROBERT PRICE/rprice@bakersfield.com

In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower challenged a group of community leaders “to help build the road to enduring peace.” He envisioned a future in which “citizen diplomats” — ordinary people — would get together “to work out, not one method, but thousands of methods by which people can gradually learn a little bit more of each other.”

From that meeting was born the Sister Cities movement and Sister Cities International (SCI), of which Bakersfield Sister City Project Corp. (BSCPC) is an affiliate.