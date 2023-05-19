In 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower challenged a group of community leaders “to help build the road to enduring peace.” He envisioned a future in which “citizen diplomats” — ordinary people — would get together “to work out, not one method, but thousands of methods by which people can gradually learn a little bit more of each other.”
From that meeting was born the Sister Cities movement and Sister Cities International (SCI), of which Bakersfield Sister City Project Corp. (BSCPC) is an affiliate.
The members of Bakersfield Sister City take seriously their mission to “Promote peace … through education, social, and economic interaction.” This was especially evident throughout a recent delegation visit to Bakersfield’s Sister Cities of Bucheon, South Korea and Wakayama, Japan.
Fifteen travelers began their 13-day journey in Bucheon, where they were invited to attend and participate in the city’s Boksagol Arts Festival and to celebrate the city’s 50th anniversary. After a formal visit to the offices of Mayor Cho Yong-eek, where they presented a letter and video message from Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, the group enjoyed a dinner of traditional Korean fare.
The next evening, the delegation attended the opening ceremony of the Boksagol Arts Festival, where they were entertained by members of the Bucheon City Council playing traditional Korean drums, comic skits, beautiful dancers, the rising K-Pop star Solomon Lee, and others. But the highlight of the evening for the Bakersfield delegation was when Mayor Cho made BSCPC President Regina Pryor an Honorary Citizen of Bucheon. For the occasion, Mrs. Pryor was attired in a traditional Hanbok dress.
Exciting as that evening was for all, the next day proved to be even more awe-inspiring. Through their longtime personal friendship, Mr. & Mrs. Young Woo Park (emeritus board members) arranged for the delegation to meet Kim Jin Pyo, Speaker of the Korean National Assembly. Speaker Kim personally guided the delegation on a tour of the Capitol building where the National Assembly meets and hosted the group for tea in his office board room and at a delicious dinner that evening.
Following three days of touring other areas in the beautiful countryside of South Korea, the BSCPC delegation traveled to Wakayama, Japan — Bakersfield’s first Sister City. While there, the group toured many sites, including gardens, Shinto shrines, a traditional overlord’s home from the 19th century and Wakayama Castle.
Over the more than 60 years of this friendship, the focus has nearly always been on youth and educational exchanges. Thus, the first day’s agenda included a visit to Fukko School, where the Bakersfield group was welcomed by smiling faces and the beautiful harmonies of the school’s chorus and brass band. After lunch, the group visited both sixth grade and ninth grade classrooms, where they had a chance to interact with the students.
The following afternoon, the delegation paid a formal visit to the offices of Mayor Masahiro Obana, where a letter from Mayor Goh was presented and gifts were exchanged. This was just a prelude to that evening’s Welcome Party & 60th Anniversary Celebration, where Mayor Goh’s video greeting was screened for approximately 60 guests, and a special gift was presented to Wakayama Sister City Affiliation President Dr. Nobutada Iwahashi.
It was an evening filled with laughter, joy, nostalgia and warm friendship. Entertainment included a performance of Gagaku (traditional Japanese court music and dance). The highlight of the trip was to be watching and participating in the 401st Wakamatsuri — a festival that was started in 1622. This festival begins with groups of men carrying a portable shrine down 108 steep stone steps from a hilltop, followed by a parade.
Unfortunately, heavy rains meant the event had to be canceled. But all were consoled by the warmth and generosity of their hosts during home visits the previous evening, and the farewell dinner felt like sharing a meal with close friends and family.
Certainly, the trip to Bucheon and Wakayama, was a success — leading to greater understanding, deeper bonds of friendship, and hopes for continued exchanges between our cities. It truly embodied John F. Kennedy’s description of Sister Cities: “The power of people, acting as individuals, to respond imaginatively to the world’s need for peace.”
Susan Stone is a past president and the Wakayama Committee Co-Chair of Bakersfield Sister City Project Corp.