My wife and I live in Pismo Beach. We enjoy visiting Bakersfield. We like Dewar's ice cream. We've been to many performances at the Buck Owens Crystal Palace where some of our favorite artists have performed. Rosemary's Family Creamery has the very best liverwurst sandwiches in the world.
Normally, we stay at the DoubleTree Hotel, which has a beautiful courtyard surrounding a larger-than-normal swimming pool. Of course, Bakersfield has many other fine hotels, and we have stayed at a number of them.
Across the street from the DoubleTree is the Black Angus; we don't have one in Pismo Beach. We even decided to purchase our new Acura in Bakersfield a couple years ago; it was either that or Santa Barbara, and we preferred the friendly people in Bakersfield. We consider Valley Baptist Church to be one of the finest churches we have attended. We could, of course, say more. Bakersfield has been one of our favorite get-away spots.
All of this was unfortunately ruined on one of our recent visits. A couple weeks after a four-day stay, we received a notice in the mail that I had run a red light at the corner of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue. It was all well-documented by an Arizona company that had taken numerous pictures of my transgression and even a video. The fine was $490.
Thus began several days of research on the duration of yellow lights. Red light cameras are often sold on the premise that they reduce accidents and improve safety because people will become less inclined to enter the intersection when the light changes. Yes, there are fewer crash accidents in the intersection when red light cameras are in use, but there are also 40 percent, up to 150 percent, more rear-end accidents.
The most effective way to reduce red light violations is to add one second to the state-mandated minimums (as was done in Georgia). Violations dropped by 80 to 92 percent. Mid-intersection crash accidents also reduced by 40 percent in a Texas study.
Let's face it: Most people do not deliberately set out to run a red light. But cities that use red light cameras for enforcement purposes — such as Bakersfield — are unwilling to sustain a 92 percent reduction in revenues to improve safety.
Many cities that used to use red light cameras have been forced to return revenues, pay for traffic school and reverse convictions because of short yellow light times. Union City had to reverse over 3,000 convictions, even though some entailed clear violations and mid-intersection crashes. San Carlos had to reverse 411 citations issued.
The day before my court appearance, I timed yellow light durations at red light camera intersections, including White Lane and Wible Road, and Stockdale Highway and California Avenue. The duration times I found ranged between 2.44 seconds and 2.90 seconds, and the state mandated minimum is 3 seconds, according to the California Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices.
Furthermore, I see no evidence that the mandated engineering calculations and field studies have ever been performed or audited by the city. All intersections controlled by the state have longer (and legal) yellow light durations.
It is little wonder that as of Sept. 16, 2016, more cities in California (48) that once used red light cameras have abandoned or discontinued their use than those that still used them (42).
Pismo Beach does not use red light cameras. According to one City Council member, "We prefer to be more visitor-friendly." Cities can find other ways to increase revenues without alienating visitors, increasing costs and reducing safety.
I would urge the citizens of Bakersfield to talk to Alan Tandy, their city manager, and the City Council about this matter. Until then, I think I'll spend more time in Fresno, where the use of red light cameras was discontinued long ago.
Richard Foster is a Pismo Beach resident and retired Silicon Valley electronics executive.