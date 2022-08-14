I recently started a job requiring extensive international travel to Fiji, a place most would consider a paradise on Earth. My time in this idyllic tropical corner of the South Pacific has been incredibly rewarding professionally, but it has also given me space and time to reflect on the home I will return to, Bakersfield, and what the true definition of paradise is.

The contrast between the typical reactions I get when I say I temporarily live in Fiji and when I tell people Bakersfield is home is striking. “Fiji - that must be amazing!” as if I was living the never-ending vacation, compared with “Bakersfield? I bet you couldn’t wait to get out of there,” as if no one would voluntarily live in Bakersfield. Both places have stereotypes and neither stereotype provides a complete picture of what life there is like.