Just over a month ago we opened the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial at the Chabad Jewish Community Center in southwest Bakersfield.
The cornerstone of the physical memorial is the collection of six million buttons, all of varying size, shapes and colors, donated by individuals from across the country. This collection makes tangible, in some ways, the magnitude of loss during the Holocaust. It is also a potent reminder of what is at stake when countering prejudice and intolerance. Each button represents a unique individual — a father, a mother; a daughter, a son; a tailor, a writer; a student, a teacher.
Each of those six million innocent victims were individuals just like you and me. Why remember? We remember because the only way to ensure “never again” is to never forget. We all have that power to make a difference and ensure never again. It starts with the individual. It starts with you and me; being kind, thoughtful of our words and actions, and accepting of those that are different than us. Each one of us have the ability to combat antisemitism — hate, racism and prejudice. That is how we, as a collective, change the world.
In February 2021 we introduced this project to the greater Bakersfield community, inviting members of the community to participate in helping us in various ways with building the first Holocaust Memorial in the Central Valley of California.
We had no idea what the reaction or participation of the greater community would be. The Jewish community in Bakersfield is representative of the Jewish population worldwide. We are .2 percent of the local population, a small community.
We figured we would give it a shot.
The response was huge! The outpouring of love, support and interest in helping to make this project a reality came from so many caring, loving individuals from the greater Bakersfield community. For the following two years, men and women from every race, religion and ethnicity came by the Chabad Jewish Community Center to drop off buttons.
We've had middle schools, preschools and high school conduct button drives in their schools and then donate the buttons to the project.
The majority of individuals that came by had no personal connection to the Holocaust and for the most part minimal or no connection to the Jewish community.
Hundreds of high school students and individuals then gave hundreds of hours sorting and cleaning the buttons.
The love and support that we felt is awe-inspiring and heartwarming.
As a Jewish couple in a town with a micro-Jewish population, it can often feel lonely. Nonetheless, this project has lifted us up. As antisemitism continues to rage on around us, we felt the Bakersfield community form a circle of love and support around the Jewish community through their devoted participation in this project.
We write this letter today with great admiration and gratitude to the Bakersfield community for being our partners in helping us enrich our community, educating the youth, ensuring history isn’t forgotten, and fostering understanding, respect and cooperation among us all.
Rabbi Shmuel and Esther Schlanger are with Chabad of Bakersfield.