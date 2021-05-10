Bakersfield College’s Outreach team has always been a well-known presence in the community, hosting events at the high schools and on the BC campus where we help both new and returning students apply to BC, choose their classes, apply for financial aid, and enroll. However, since moving entirely remote, these face-to-face interactions with our students look very different. Instead of walking over to a student at a computer during a workshop and helping them then and there, we now share screens, navigate new technology, and regularly follow up via email to make sure all matriculation steps are completed.
Of course, BC did not see this new environment as a deterrence, but merely a new challenge to overcome in order to meet the evolving needs of our students. The challenge being: How do we make enrollment simpler for our students, especially in this period of remote instruction? The solution: a one-of-a-kind, high-touch, high-support auto-enrollment program, which removes the responsibility of enrollment from students and places it on BC staff and administrators by allowing the college to enroll students in their chosen classes for them.
The Kern Community College District has been talking about implementing an auto-enroll program long before spring 2021. Months ago, KCCD Trustee Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg pitched a strategy that targeted first-time students with the intention of increasing the number of completed associate degrees for transfer. Now, a year into a pandemic, as students are growing increasingly fatigued, it seemed like the best time to implement this strategy.
The entire Outreach, Counseling, and Admissions and Records team jumped in to make the auto-enroll program a reality. The Outreach team targeted graduating high school seniors planning to attend Bakersfield College as our first cohort. We sent out mass communications advertising and explaining the benefits of the program, and scheduling students to attend workshops, orientations, and to meet with counselors. The Counseling Team was then able to develop Comprehensive Student Education Plans based on the student’s program of study and educational goal. During orientations students were given key information about transitioning to BC, as well as the opportunity to create their individual schedule by choosing class sections. Finally, the Admissions and Records Team took those education plans and class sections and enrolled students during priority registration.
The program is not compulsory, students must opt into auto-enrollment, and they can also opt out if they change their plans. However, there are significant benefits to opting into the program, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. For one, all students that opted into auto-enrollment will receive a Chromebook to keep. The Chromebook incentive provides more access to technology and helps close the digital divide that has become increasingly apparent during the pandemic. Second, all students that opted into the auto-enroll program received a full year of priority registration, as well as auto-enrollment for both semesters during their first year at BC, making it easier for these students to choose the classes they need to graduate on time. Finally, students always have the ability to meet with a counselor after they have been enrolled and adjust their schedule, or go into their student account and adjust their schedules independently, which will always be the case, even beyond the pandemic.
After all was said and done this past semester, 930 high school seniors coming to BC in the fall chose to participate in the first cohort of the auto-enroll program. We hope to eventually scale the program up to offer auto-enrollment to all BC students. In the meantime, we are developing further technology to make auto-enrollment more efficient for our staff, and to better track the progress and success of our students, ultimately putting the student first in yet another innovative program at Bakersfield College. If you are interested in enrolling at Bakersfield College or learning more, please visit https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/steps or email outreach@bakersfieldcollege.edu.
Ashlea Ward is a director for Outreach and Early College at Bakersfield College.