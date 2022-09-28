I was recently made aware of a statement made by one of the leaders of a well-known religious organization. He describes babies as “little enemies of God.” As I listened to his explanation in context, his interpretation of the Sacred Scripture concerning “babies” is very sloppy, out of line and unscriptural.
Jesus our Lord said the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to them (see Luke 18:16). Many babies have passed away over the centuries. But their eternal destination is with our Heavenly Father in His Kingdom.
Babies cannot be “enemies of God.” An “enemy” by definition, is one who is antagonistic, hostile and seeks to harm or destroy another. It is impossible for a baby to act as enemy of God.
The religious “leader” who said “babies are the enemies of God” should be held accountable and called on the carpet and corrected. He needs to publicly renounce this heresy. If not, he will quickly find himself in direct contradiction with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Over the years, I’ve heard unscriptural teachings among those claiming to be Christian ministers. Such heresies are as follows: “You are little gods,” “God is the biggest failure in the Bible,” “God created Himself,” “Jesus is not God,” “Everyone is going to be saved,” “Jesus is the spirit brother of Satan,” “Heavenly Father had sex with Mary,” “Jesus burned in hell,” “It’s OK to sin because we’re under grace,” “our race is superior,” “women are inferior,” “no need to ask God for forgiveness,” “our church is the only true church,” “Holy Spirit is a force,” and the list goes on and on.
Those who make such claims won’t tolerate critical thinking and refuse to be questioned by their followers. Religious leaders will manipulate and intimidate with disfellowshipping or excommunication if their members question them.
As a student of comparative religions, I accept the Sacred Scriptures (the Bible) as the final authority on doctrine (teaching). Anything outside the boundaries of the Bible should be rejected. If you have a “spiritual leader” not open to being questioned about his interpretation of Bible, run, don’t walk, to the nearest exit. You may have relatives and friends part of that religious denomination, but you cannot afford to be fed deception or heresies. Jesus said, “you’ll know the truth and the truth will make you free…” (John 8:31-32).
A student of the Bible is given the mandate to “test all things…” (1 Thessalonians 5:21; 1 John 4:1; Acts 17:11). Don’t fear any man who threatens you with hell-fire. You should never fear man; only God. (Matthew 10:28) If such claim to teach the Bible, they should not be insulted when questioned about their interpretation of spiritual matters. They should welcome it.
I am grateful for those true servants of the Lord who speak truth and refuse to compromise the message of Jesus Christ. It’s the counterfeit ministers who spew poisonous teachings that you need to avoid like a plague and deadly virus.
You are always welcome to ask questions about what I teach or write. The Bible is my final authority and trust it is yours as well.
Pastor David Vivas Jr. is with World Harvest International Church of Delano. You can follow him on his personal Facebook page at facebook.com/pastordavid.vivas.