I was recently made aware of a statement made by one of the leaders of a well-known religious organization. He describes babies as “little enemies of God.” As I listened to his explanation in context, his interpretation of the Sacred Scripture concerning “babies” is very sloppy, out of line and unscriptural.

Jesus our Lord said the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to them (see Luke 18:16). Many babies have passed away over the centuries. But their eternal destination is with our Heavenly Father in His Kingdom.