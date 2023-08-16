Mohamed Bazoum is not a name familiar to most Americans. He represented a nation that one may struggle to locate on a map, and in any case, would risk confusing for its more famous neighbor with a similar name. But Bazoum was the duly elected president of Niger (not Nigeria) until July 26 when his own presidential guard moved to depose him in a bloodless coup. Bloodless because no one died; however, there is reason to believe that this will be a temporary feature of the crisis.
The Economic Community of West African States, a group which includes many of Niger’s neighbors, delivered an ultimatum to the newly installed military junta: restore democracy and the president to Niger, or face consequences up to and including a military intervention. Mali and Burkina Faso, which recently succumbed to military coups of their own, have staked out military pledges to defend the new Nigerien junta. A regional war, therefore, now seems possible, with a potentially devastating mix of violence, civilian displacement, economic collapse, and widespread hunger on the horizon should ECOWAS fail to achieve a swift victory.
The ECOWAS coalition will likely involve units from Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Benin, and others. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has voiced support of their intention to return democracy to Niger. But beyond a general affinity for freedom, why should the U.S. care?
There are three key interests at stake. First and foremost, Niger is America’s worst kept military secret. Washington has surprisingly deep investment in the arid country, which has provided invaluable services as a counter-terror operations hub for CIA and Defense Department efforts to use drones to hunt and kill jihadist forces. All of this is at risk of being permanently lost in a nation ruled by rogue military diktat.
Secondly, the Nigerien coup is the latest in a serious of overthrows that have occurred across West Africa, each adding to the general instability and disruption of people and trade, each fostering disorder and providing a fertile ground for terrorist organizations, while also generating migratory pressures across Africa and Europe.
Third, and perhaps most intriguingly, Russia has a role in the crisis. Rebels and angry crowds in sub-Saharan Africa, understandably angry with both their often-corrupted rulers and their former colonial overlords in distant, meddlesome Europe, have taken to the habit of waving Russian flags and praising Vladimir Putin. Certain reporters and arm-chair analysts enjoy photographing these displays as a chance to poke fun at how unpopular Russia is that it must seek friends in the dusty streets of revolution in some of the poorest states on Earth.
But Russia’s war in Ukraine has alerted the Western world to the threat and efficacy of its well-developed mercenary industry, most famously represented by the Wagner Group. This group, which has led so many of Russia’s operations in Ukraine and was responsible for nearly toppling Putin in recent months, has a long and bloody history in Africa. Its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has praised the new Nigerien junta, and Moscow is now warning against any ECOWAS intervention. Clearly Russia is pleased at the thought of a reduced U.S. presence in the region.
President Biden’s administration has fallen into the habit of treating each world crisis in silo from the next. They fund Ukraine, but pay ransom money to Iran who provides Russia with weapons. They preach de-risking toward China but publicly aggravate Beijing with inconsistent pledges to defend Taiwan. This haphazard approach must not be applied to Niger.
America’s position should be as clear as the interests at stake: we do not support the destabilization of duly elected leaders in West Africa; we will not tolerate threats to our homeland that would develop from an interruption to our military agreements to use Niger basing; and we will not permit Russia to tell ECOWAS what it can and cannot do in its own neighborhood.
From intel cooperation to anti-terror aid, it is time to assist these states in their quest for regional stability. If we don’t, Mohamed Bazoum may come to be remembered alongside the Shah of Iran, and his country may devolve into a state whose violent terrorists will not remain quietly on their own continent.
Garrison Moratto of Bakersfield holds an M.S. in international relations from Liberty University and frequently writes about American foreign policy.