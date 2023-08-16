image0 (21).jpeg

Garrison Moratto of Bakersfield holds an M.S. in international relations from Liberty University and frequently writes about American foreign policy.

Mohamed Bazoum is not a name familiar to most Americans. He represented a nation that one may struggle to locate on a map, and in any case, would risk confusing for its more famous neighbor with a similar name. But Bazoum was the duly elected president of Niger (not Nigeria) until July 26 when his own presidential guard moved to depose him in a bloodless coup. Bloodless because no one died; however, there is reason to believe that this will be a temporary feature of the crisis.

The Economic Community of West African States, a group which includes many of Niger’s neighbors, delivered an ultimatum to the newly installed military junta: restore democracy and the president to Niger, or face consequences up to and including a military intervention. Mali and Burkina Faso, which recently succumbed to military coups of their own, have staked out military pledges to defend the new Nigerien junta. A regional war, therefore, now seems possible, with a potentially devastating mix of violence, civilian displacement, economic collapse, and widespread hunger on the horizon should ECOWAS fail to achieve a swift victory.

