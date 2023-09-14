The next annual Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill is coming Thursday, Oct. 19 (10/19 at 10:19 a.m.). It should help us know how to prepare effectively — and survive!
It also helps us to understand local earthquake history plus personal stories from real experiences.
Five major earthquakes have occurred in Kern County during our recorded history. Earliest was the Fort Tejon earthquake nearby on the San Andreas Fault. Its Richter Scale intensity was 7.9 — the highest known in our area. Reports say its shaking lasted two full minutes and turned the Kern River current upstream! Amazing, if these anecdotal reports are accurate!
Only two lives were lost as our population then was very sparse.
More recently, two 1952 Kern County events — Tehachapi in July and Bakersfield in August — registered 7.3 and 5.8, respectively. Together, they caused 14 deaths plus “hundreds” of injuries. Our downtown and civic center were demolished.
In 2019, two July events in Ridgecrest registered 7.1 and 6.4 intensity with one fatality plus 25 injuries.
That’s Kern County’s history. Here are my personal experiences from these and other earthquakes reasonably nearby so you’ll know better what to expect.
In July 1952, I attended Navy Officer Candidate School on Terminal Island (Long Beach) during college vacation. At 6 a.m., the Tehachapi event shook all 2,000 of us out of our bunks and barracks into open areas. None of us had any clue about what to do.
When I returned home in August, I was with a group of East High buddies playing some poker when shaking began. We were sitting around a large dining room table playing a game appropriately called “Rock Crusher!” The chandelier over our table swayed severely back and forth. Outside the dining room’s glass doors, I saw what seemed to be trees moving in one direction and bushes in the opposite — clearly an optical illusion. Again, we had no clue what to do.
The next day, I took my camera downtown to record how severe the destruction was — especially to multiple unreinforced masonry structures — including the Beale Clock Tower.
There were 12 deaths and “hundreds” of injuries from these two events.
Aftershocks were ongoing. Most of us slept in our backyards. One aftershock occurred while we were enjoying a movie at the Fox Theatre. About half of the audience ran outside while the balance of us remained seated not knowing what to do.
On March 22, 1957, a Bakersfield buddy and I were enjoying lunch at Puccinelli’s Pub in the financial district of San Francisco. A 5.7 quake interrupted our meal. We simply sat through it – again clueless about what to do. Fortunately, we hadn’t run outside. As we later discovered, large chunks of concrete “gingerbread” had broken loose from the tops of buildings and fallen to the street. Each would have been a fatal blow.
One death and 40 injuries were reported for this “minor“ event.
Again in San Francisco but in 1989, I boarded a 5 p.m. flight taking off for Bakersfield. Once airborne, the pilot suddenly announced the airport’s tower had been vacated! As we headed north, we could see an entire section of the Bay Bridge had fallen into the water, taking several cars and their occupants with it. Next, we flew over Candlestick Park where the World Series was underway. Surprisingly, the stadium lights were still on — yet the game appropriately was cancelled.
Sixty-three deaths and 3,757 injuries.
The point of these data — and personal stories — is that earthquakes are real, highly dangerous, and always unexpected. Our next “really big one” (8.0 or higher) is years overdue, we’re told. We each need to know what to do. As you’ll learn from the ShakeOut drill, one lesson is to “Drop, cover — and hold on!”
For full survival information, go to shakeout.org/california and register to participate. Then you can enjoy the reward of sound risk management — a quiet night’s sleep!
John Pryor, CPCU, ARM, is a local risk management consultant.