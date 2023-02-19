Are you old enough to remember when Garces Circle was a tourist attraction? Do you remember our Father Garces statue before he was minimized by covering him with a view-obstructing overpass? He was surrounded by a riot of colorful flowers laid out like the spokes of a wheel. Cars often made several trips round and round the circle (which was a novelty in itself) to the delight their children! Traffic would often back up on Golden State Highway leading into Bakersfield to the consternation of California Highway Patrol officers.

Roundabouts were rare in those days before so many of us had traveled to the U.K. and Europe, where they are plentiful. Most drivers new to Bakersfield were not sure just how to merge on and out of a roundabout. Remember, this was before we had freeways and on- and off-ramps to help traffic merge. Recently, I noticed we have another roundabout to help traffic flow without stopping at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Enos Lane.

Nada Nuanez Byrum is an 87-year-old retired real estate broker who lives in Bakersfield.