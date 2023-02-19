Are you old enough to remember when Garces Circle was a tourist attraction? Do you remember our Father Garces statue before he was minimized by covering him with a view-obstructing overpass? He was surrounded by a riot of colorful flowers laid out like the spokes of a wheel. Cars often made several trips round and round the circle (which was a novelty in itself) to the delight their children! Traffic would often back up on Golden State Highway leading into Bakersfield to the consternation of California Highway Patrol officers.
Roundabouts were rare in those days before so many of us had traveled to the U.K. and Europe, where they are plentiful. Most drivers new to Bakersfield were not sure just how to merge on and out of a roundabout. Remember, this was before we had freeways and on- and off-ramps to help traffic merge. Recently, I noticed we have another roundabout to help traffic flow without stopping at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Enos Lane.
But in those days, long before there was Interstate 5, all north and south traffic up and down the state was directed right through Bakersfield on Highway 99 and our beautiful flower-filled Garces Circle with our welcoming Father Garces statue offering a Bakersfield blessing to all who entered our thriving city.
Yes, we were a tourist destination! Golden State Highway 99 going south at the circle became Union Avenue with an abundance of motels, coffee shops, fine dining with live entertainment and our world-famous Bakersfield Inn, a beautiful Mission Revival-styled grand hotel. It boasted imported Mexican tiles, designer shops, outdoor dining patios, a sparking pool and its bright neon BAKERSFIELD walkway overpass connecting the old part to the pink-towered newer part on the east side of Union Avenue.
A few years ago that walkway was duplicated to highlight the Crystal Palace and can now be seen by drivers whizzing through Bakersfield from the raised roadway of our new Highway 99. Perhaps they will be enticed to stop and inspect the great collection of Buck Owens memorabilia.
In those bygone days, tourists came to experience the Garces Circle and drive under the unique BAKERSFIELD sign at the Bakersfield Inn. Staying one or many nights, it was a delightful dilemma for our overnight visitors — which fabulous hotel? Bakersfield Inn or our other architectural gem: the El Tejon Hotel with its lovely gardens situated downtown on 17th Street within view of our magnificent 64-foot-tall, ivy-covered clock tower. It sat in the intersection of 17th Street at Chester Avenue; many thought it a traffic hazard but too beautiful to remove until the 1952 earthquake did it for us.
Besides being known for our Basque restaurants offering family dining experiences, we had many fine dining restaurants such as Maison Jaussaud’s (French) with floor shows featuring acts from nearby Hollywood; (I saw Carol Channing sing there before she became the Carol Channing, Broadway star!). Rainbow Gardens was a classic nightclub with dinner and dancing to live music. An anxiously awaited event was when the Stuart Anderson’s Black Angus chain of restaurants started building on Union Avenue a fascinatingly modern building with smoked glass walls separating dining tables. We had to wait weeks to get a dining reservation!
Our bustling downtown shopping streets touted several fancy movie theaters: the Spanish colonial Fox Theater, the California, Kern and Nile all featured first-run movies and were architectural delights.
And, if you were ahead of your time and into country music, there were several honky-tonks for your listening (and drinking) pleasure: The Lucky Spot and Clover Club on Edison Highway, the infamous Blackboard on Chester Avenue at 34th Street and Trout’s in Oildale, our longest-lasting historical honky-tonk. With all this dancing, dining, drinking and moviegoing, now you see why Bakersfield became a destination! And don’t forget Father Garces and all those flowers!
I don’t know about you, but I’m just about wore out with all this remembering; but when I go to bed tonight, I’m pretty sure I’ll have to jump right up and grab my legal pad to write more to share with you another time.
Nada Nuanez Byrum is an 87-year-old retired real estate broker who lives in Bakersfield.