Well into my retirement years, I’m in the cohort of those who slow down and pay more attention to what’s going on locally and around the world. During this stage, questions arise about the nature of the world and about the greater question about the moral nature of mankind itself.
Are we on the ascent, or going nowhere? Among others, British mathematician and historian Jacob Bronowski argued mid-twentieth century that humanity is on the ascent. He died one year after his thesis was made into a 13-part documentary for television in 1973. We wonder if the 47 years from 1974 to today would prove his assertion true.
Are we on the ascent? That would depend on what you look at. You could argue that there are several varieties of ascent: scientific, social, in wisdom, in knowledge, morally, ethically, spiritually. And more. The important moral question is: Are we on the kind of ascent that lifts all boats, leaves no one behind, and puts everyone in a better place?
Does our response to the COVID pandemic with respect to vaccinations give us any answer to that question? Locally and nationally just a little more than half our population are vaccinated. There are upward of 200 countries around the world and 58 counties in California. The more wealthy, industrialized, developed, and educated, the countries are (think W-I-D-E), the higher their vaccination rates. In America, the more wealthy and educated states, counties and cities have significantly higher vaccination and mask-wearing rates.
Beyond those facts, when we look at how well we’re doing to lift everyone’s boats, how are we doing? The WIDE countries are hoarding vaccines obscenely above the level needed to vaccinate everyone several times over. Are they sharing vaccines like you would think compassionate good Samaritans would? The vaccine-sharing picture around the world isn’t good.
We see but a trickle of vaccines going out to low-WIDE countries. According to “Our World in Data,” 31.1 percent of the developed world population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 23.4 percent are fully vaccinated. Some 4.66 billion doses have been administered globally, and 5.85 million doses are now administered each day. Sounds good, right? But here’s the rub, only 1.2 percent of people in non-WIDE countries have received at least one dose. Oops. So much for lifting all boats.
Here in Kern County we are still seeing high problematic positivity rates for COVID infections. Yet people neglect to get vaccinated and wear masks. Isn’t this a moral issue? Wouldn’t getting vaccinated and wearing masks quickly change things for the better, free us all from the nuisance of masks, reduce the strain on hospitals and wear and tear on medical staff, and open up inpatient beds and services for other medical emergencies? But we still have our vaccinating and masking hold-outs. I know, it’s about your right to not get vaccinated or wear a mask. But what about my right to not be infected by a unvaccinated non-mask-wearing COVID spreader.
The Golden Rule is arguably the most widely used standard by which to measure our private and public morality. The Sermon on the Mount reverses the two phrases of it — “What you would have others do unto you, do ye unto them.” — makes it more impactful and brings things closer to home. By far, though, the most ancient, and I think the clearest, formulation of the Golden Rule is phrased in the negative: “Do not do to others what you do not want done to you.” That really brings it home.
To the question are we getting better morally? What answer does the non-WIDE countries’ 1.2 percent vaccination rate provide? Are we sharing our surplus vaccines with those in dire need? Yes. But only in dribs and drabs. And not nearly as much as we could and should. And locally what does the lack of vaccianting and masking say?
As to our moral ascent? Well, you decide.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield is a retired psychologist, author, and an associate of the Kegley Institute of Ethics.