“We don’t need your applause. We don’t need your donated pizza. We don’t need your gratitude. We need you to wear a mask and keep your distance so you can stop killing each other and literally and figuratively killing us. It’s all we ask. PLEASE.” — Nurse Kelsey @nursekelsey
We get it. It’s human nature when tough times seem to be nearing an end to breathe a sigh of relief, relax a little, and let your guard down just a wee bit beyond recommendations. That’s exactly what would propel our locally waning pandemic into another increase of cases just when we’re on the brink of getting to a lesser level of restrictions.
Aware of it or not, like it or not, life has a way of continuously testing our moral mettle; it puts on full display who we really are. It reveals who we are more starkly and darkly than Oscar Wilde’s picture of Dorian Gray. As we head into beachgoing seasons and other holidays, it’s necessarily about personal ethics and integrity. Is the value of my personal freedom to freely do what I want more important to me than my responsibility to protect the health and well-being of my neighbor? Yep, that’s what the COVID ethical question pretty much boils down to. As simple as that. The science of ethics can get pretty complicated, but in reference to COVID, it’s pretty simple.
We’ve seen festivities locally, across the nation, around the world bring together people who should know better, young and old alike, undistanced and unmasked, perilously disregarding all warnings experts have put out. Yes, we know the Kern death rate for COVID is roughly one-tenth of 1 percent. But for that percent who died, they’re gone. Families and loved ones grieve. God forbid that any one of us was that agent of death touching them.
One ethical system says we should do whatever produces the greatest good for the greatest number; another says we should do whatever produces the greatest amount of pleasure for ourselves alone. At its most basic, the ethical question is what kind of people do we want to be? One that places a higher priority on individual freedom and pleasure no matter what the cost is to others? Or one that places a higher priority on the health and well-being of our neighbors, even though my freedom and pleasure must be partially curtailed.
These questions are not new, nor are they unanswered. This pandemic has made us think about how we likely affect others. We have lived our pre-pandemic lives mostly single-mindedly pursuing our interests thinking that our actions affect only ourselves. The ethical questions are: Is that way of living the best we can do? Don’t our lives bear directly on others?
We who remain healthy so far are aware of the COVID virus hanging in the air ready to infect us by breath or by touch, so among other things, we wear a mask to protect others from us on the possibility that we may be carriers. Well, most of us, anyway. But the point is, we are now hopefully thinking about how we might affect others and acting thoughtfully, carefully and protectively of them. Right? We do personally inconvenient things for the benefit of others. But when the pandemic passes, and it will, what then? Will we stop thinking about how we affect others?
Pandemic or not, the ethically well-lived life demands that we think carefully about our impact on others. According to the Genesis account, God asked Cain two questions, “Where is your brother? What have you done?” The first question Cain asked God was, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” Perhaps the first ethics question ever asked; a question that has implications on how we live. How we - not by our words, by which we can deceive, but by our conduct — answer that question will tell everyone everything they will ever need to know about who and what we are. As social creatures aren’t we are morally obligated to “love our neighbors as ourselves?” And aren’t we grateful for — and think lovingly of — those who love us as they love themselves? Kind of answers the ethical question, doesn’t it?
Brik McDill, Ph.D. of Bakersfield is a retired psychologist; author of "Dangerous Marriage"; "Raising Safety-Smart Kids"; "Parenting the Prodigal"; and is an associate of the Kegley Institute of Ethics.