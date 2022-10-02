America needs more workers. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are about 10.7 million unfilled jobs in the U.S. today and employers are having great difficulty filling positions without raising wages or making other concessions.
We undoubtedly need many more workers. About 40 percent of baby boomers are already retired and the rest will be leaving work soon. Labor participation rates are also problematic, but we must be realistic about who will fill the least desirable positions. Few out-of-work American citizens are likely candidates for entry-level jobs.
America also needs to quell inflation. Inflation was mostly nonexistent for the past 40 years when supply and demand were in balance, but those days are gone. The COVID-19 pandemic may be over but the world is now experiencing a dramatic imbalance with high demand and low supply, and the most negative supply factor in America is ... labor.
You have probably noticed a TV news anchor report that although wages are up 5.5 percent, they haven't kept pace with inflation at 8.3 percent. This isn't wrong; it's just delivered in a negative frame. Imagine if you heard the exact same information in a positive frame. "Roughly two-thirds of inflation is due to an across-the-board rise in pay with the lowest-paid workers making the greatest gains." They could also say, "Of course, an influx of immigrant workers will slow wage growth and quell wage-related inflation." An important benefit of reporting news in a positive frame is less anger and frustration, as well as a greater willingness to work together to find solutions.
We are constantly bombarded with news of an "immigration crisis" or a "crisis at the border." It's easy to paint a negative picture of the situation when we are not fully prepared to to deal with it because we view immigrants as an unwanted burden. My question is, "Are immigrants the problem or the solution?" Imagine if we considered immigrants a prized commodity. No doubt many employers already think this way. Furthermore, America is literally a nation of immigrants, and our ancestors built this country with ingenuity and a strong work ethic. These traits should still be highly valued today, not scorned.
The surge of immigrants at our southern border is proof that the freedom and opportunity embodied by the American dream is alive and well, and millions are anxious to join us in this great experiment. The real problem is our negative thinking. We need a complete paradigm shift. We need to see these teeming masses through a corrective lens. It's an amazing opportunity, not a crisis.
My goal is to place the immigration issue in a positive frame to avoid demeaning immigrants for choosing to fight for a better life. Imagine if we had "Welcoming Centers" fully staffed to mitigate resettlement issues. We could be helping people with workers' visas, asylum claims, job applications, etc. No doubt many employers would welcome these anxious workers with open arms.
When speaking of his vision of a shining city on a hill in his farewell speech, President Ronald Reagan said: "It was a tall proud city ... teeming with people of all kinds ... and if there had to be walls ... the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here ... that's how I saw it, and see it still." How many of us see America as President Reagan did then? How many of us understand that immigrant populations have always been a pillar of American exceptionalism?
From my perspective, the solutions to our inflation, worker shortage and immigration problems are all interrelated and easy to solve if we rediscover our decency and change the political paradigm. "We the people" must force the issue and demand the changes required to reform our broken immigration system, because politicians have a vested interest in abusing it for acts of political theater and self-promotion.
One final Reagan quote: "There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don't care who gets the credit." If we reframe our thinking, we can act together to fix the immigration, worker shortage and inflation problems. Then we can all share in taking credit.
Steven Pearson is a retired teacher who lives in Bakersfield. He enjoys reading, writing, camping, fishing, and pickleball.