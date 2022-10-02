America needs more workers. According to the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are about 10.7 million unfilled jobs in the U.S. today and employers are having great difficulty filling positions without raising wages or making other concessions.

We undoubtedly need many more workers. About 40 percent of baby boomers are already retired and the rest will be leaving work soon. Labor participation rates are also problematic, but we must be realistic about who will fill the least desirable positions. Few out-of-work American citizens are likely candidates for entry-level jobs.

Steven Pearson is a retired teacher who lives in Bakersfield. He enjoys reading, writing, camping, fishing, and pickleball.