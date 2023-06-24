On March 27, 2023, Nashville, Tenn., experienced a mass shooting. This time the location was a small private school where three young children, all age 9, as well as three adults, were gunned down.

News stories showed hundreds, if not thousands of student protesters marching in downtown Nashville toward the state capitol. The students marched as a form of protest against the inaction demonstrated on the part of state government to do something to curtail gun violence. The absence of adults marching with the protesters was striking.