On March 27, 2023, Nashville, Tenn., experienced a mass shooting. This time the location was a small private school where three young children, all age 9, as well as three adults, were gunned down.
News stories showed hundreds, if not thousands of student protesters marching in downtown Nashville toward the state capitol. The students marched as a form of protest against the inaction demonstrated on the part of state government to do something to curtail gun violence. The absence of adults marching with the protesters was striking.
The protest march appeared to be carried out solely by the students. One protester’s sign read “Protect kids, not guns.” My wife and I had a similar reaction as we watched. How disheartening and sad that these young student protesters were alone. Why will no one hear their plea that action must be taken to stop the slaughter of children and others? Why has America’s older generation elected to surrender to the forces that refuse to enact any reasonable gun safety legislation?
The student protest was not without consequence. Reports that are more recent indicate that Tennessee is now considering the implementation of some form of a red flag law, sometimes referred to as Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs), to help curb gun violence. These laws allow local authorities to identify and take guns from those who are in imminent danger of hurting themselves or others. Perhaps such a law would have prevented the tragedy in Nashville that took six lives.
Similar protests, on even a grander scale, followed the horrific Parkland shooting which took place on Feb. 14, 2018. A survivor of that shooting has been elected to Congress and serves as the voice of so many young people trying to convey their fear for their future and safety. As Time magazine reported in its edition of May 27, 2022, a few days after the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, these shootings affect the surviving students’ mental health. Younger students in particular are more likely to develop PTSD. As Time noted, 30% of students in a nationwide survey felt less safe at school following the shooting at Columbine. I can only imagine what those results would be if that survey were taken today.
Perhaps the result of this most recent school shooting in Nashville will further promote a movement for federal legislation to implement ERPOs. The UC Davis Violence Prevention Research Program published a memo in June 2022 that indicates the majority of mass shooters give advance warning of their intentions with “some form of threatening or concerning communications.” The memo further states that somewhere between 73% and 95% of adults would be willing to petition the court for an ERPO if circumstances warranted.
A recent NPR headline dated June 7, 2023, stated; “Gun deaths reached an all-time high in 2021 for the second year in a row, with firearms violence the single leading cause of death for children and young adults.” Given the overwhelming evidence in support of both the efficacy and support for ERPOs, it is clear that Congress should act to bring legislation forward for such measures.
The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed by Congress and signed by President Biden on June 25, 2022, included funding to encourage states to strengthen these measures. More must be done at the federal level to make these laws uniform throughout the country. The loss of life at Columbine, Sandy Hook, Uvalde and Nashville should never be forgotten; or worse, rationalized as simply the cost we pay as a society for our freedom to own and brandish guns. Are we really a society where large donations from groups such as the NRA dictate how a legislator should vote? Is this valued more than the lives of our children?
Our children and our students are trying to tell us something. We should listen and not surrender to the status quo. The National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman was correct when she wrote, “our surrenders become their burdens.”
Robert J. Kretzmer of Bakersfield has 44 years experience as an insurance adjuster and claims administrator.