Michael J. Fox, Ozzie Osbourn, Janet Reno, Linda Ronstadt, Robin Williams and Pope John Paul II have this in common: All of them have or had Parkinson’s disease, the second most prevalent neurological disease after Alzheimer’s.
Every 60 minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Some had been affected for years, unsuspecting. PD lurks below the radar in a stealth attack for years, and even decades, before diagnosis.
According to a Global Burden of Disease study, neurological disorders are currently the leading source of disability globally. The fastest growing of these disorders is PD. Between 1990 and 2015, the number of individuals with Parkinson’s disease worldwide increased to 6.2 million. About one million people in the United States are afflicted.
The greatest increases in Parkinson’s disease are those countries on a fast track to industrialization. For example, the incidence in China has more than doubled.
This makes it the fastest-growing neurological disease worldwide. In the U.S., the San Joaquin Valley is widely recognized as ”Parkinson’s Alley.” Researchers in the valley have narrowed their search for environmental causes to the valley’s concentrated industrial farming with its widespread use of chemicals to control pests or improve soil fertility.
Parkinson’s disease directly affects not only the person who actually has it, but their caregivers as well. April is World Parkinson’s Month, a time to raise awareness and advance research toward more powerful therapies. Research is also aiming for a cure, led by groups such as the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
While Parkinson’s disease is often associated with age, early onset does occur in the first third of life. It may exist in the body for years, sometimes in the digestive tract, before revealing itself.
Two types of symptoms characterize PD. Most well known are the motor symptoms identified by James Parkinson as early as 1817. He found patients exhibited tremors (shaking in the extremities), an unbalanced posture, reduced range of motion, reduced facial expression and a shuffling gait.
Equally important are the non-motor symptoms. Sufferers can exhibit cognitive decline and loss of the sense of smell. The precise package of symptoms varies from person to person. No two are identical. Many have a mix of cognitive and motor symptoms.
Tweaking out the cause or causes of Parkinson’s disease has proven difficult. One common element has to do with brain cells in the substantia nigra. This dark-colored brain tissue produces dopamine. With PD, these cells begin to die off, reducing the supply of dopamine, a vital neurotransmitter, gradually degrading the function of all parts of the nervous system.
Genetic and environmental factors that attack the substantia nigra in the brain continue to be studied by many researchers. The Fielding School for Public Health Sciences at UCLA is a major center for Parkinson’s disease research. UCLA’s Beate Ritz, M.D., has focused her life work in the study of PD, concentrating her research in the San Joaquin Valley. This decades-long study has correlated pesticide applications with specific groups and individuals in impacted areas. Making use of extensive records, it was possible to see when and where given pesticides were applied. This study is now known as the PEG Brain and Gut Study, so-called because research indicates PD may begin its long work in the gut (digestive tract).
At this time, a cure is not in hand, but work is ongoing around the United States and in other countries. Further information can be found online from the American Parkinson’s Association, the Parkinson’s Foundation, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
If you suspect you may have the disease, your family physician may recommend a visit to a neurologist or movement disorder specialist. Support groups exist in Bakersfield, Visalia, Fresno and beyond.
A positive diagnosis is not the end of life. Many opportunities exist to gather information, establish ties with others, and take part in studies. For meeting times and places or for further information about the Bakersfield Parkinson’s Support Group, contact David Campbell at campbell.david64@gmail.com or Paul Gipe at pgipe@igc.org.
David Campbell has pastored churches in Bakersfield and taught middle grade students at Pioneer Drive and Bessie Owens schools for several years. He is now retired and has an active role in the Parkinson's Disease Support Group.