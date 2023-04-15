Dave at shore

David Campbell

Michael J. Fox, Ozzie Osbourn, Janet Reno, Linda Ronstadt, Robin Williams and Pope John Paul II have this in common: All of them have or had Parkinson’s disease, the second most prevalent neurological disease after Alzheimer’s.

Every 60 minutes, someone in the United States is diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Some had been affected for years, unsuspecting. PD lurks below the radar in a stealth attack for years, and even decades, before diagnosis.