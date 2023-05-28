Friday, April 28, 2006, was a beautiful day for golf, and a few of us City Water Department employees were lucky enough to be teeing it up at the Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore, Calif.
As I stood on the 9th tee, a dogleg par 4, the company cell phone rang. It was our Water Department Manager, Florn Core, calling to inform us that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had just notified the Kern River Watermaster that a restriction on Isabella Reservoir storage had been put into effect due to dam safety concerns. The order issued by the Corps would limit Isabella Lake water surface elevation to 2585.50 feet, twenty feet below the dam spillway, equal to 361,250 acre-feet of storage, over 200,000 acre-feet less than lake capacity.
Of immediate concern to us Kern River operators was the fact that current Isabella Reservoir storage had already surpassed the storage limit and the forecasted above normal 2006 Kern River April through July snowmelt was well underway.
I went back up to the tee box and hit my driver a mile — straight out-of-bounds. And so the story begins …
Once back at the water office, the Water Manager called for a meeting of all city Agricultural Water employees to discuss the Isabella Dam situation, and with concurrence of the Kern River Watermaster, developed a revised water operations plan designed to handle the rapidly changing conditions.
Prior to the Corps' notice, the 2006 snowmelt runoff was predicted to bring about a banner season. Winter storms had left a deep snowpack in the watershed above Isabella; there would be sufficient Kern River supply to meet most of the spreading and irrigation demands of the downstream water users while filling Isabella Lake to its 570,000-acre-foot capacity.
On April 29, 2006, in a rare decision normally connected only with flood years, the Corps of Engineers took control of Isabella Dam outflow from the Watermaster under a process known as mandatory release and immediately began to increase water releases out of Isabella.
The operation was directed by Stu Townsley, chief of water management, of the Corps Sacramento District. Although a relative newcomer to his position, Townsley did an admirable job in meeting the Corps' objectives at Isabella Dam while working closely with the Kern River Interests to help minimize water loss and other potential adverse impacts.
Under the 2006 Mandatory Release program, Isabella Dam outflow was increased from 1,500 cubic feet per second (cfs) as of April 29 to 4,500 cfs by May 9. The Kern River above Isabella, ever the artful dodger, ran strong, peaking at nearly 6,200 cfs on May 19, making it difficult to halt daily increases in Isabella Dam storage. Finally, on May 22, 2006, Isabella Reservoir topped out with 422,527 acre-feet of storage.
With the Army Corps still in charge, drawdown of lake water deemed in excess of the temporary reservoir storage restriction continued at a rapid pace. With its initial mission accomplished, the Corps of Engineers returned control of Isabella Dam water releases to the Kern River Watermaster, effective June 26, 2006.
Despite the best efforts of downstream water users, the strength and timing of water releases from Isabella Dam during May and June of 2006 created flow in excess of the daily irrigation and spreading demands of the Kern River Group for this time of year.
As a result, a portion of the 2006 Kern River supply was lost to the Kern River Service Area through diversion into the Kern River/California Aqueduct Intertie facility. The Intertie, situated near the intersection of Taft Highway and the California Aqueduct, was activated for take of Kern River water on May 3, 2006. By the time Kern River diversions to the Intertie were terminated on June 20, 2006, 73,411 acre-feet had poured into the California Aqueduct, an unfortunate consequence of the 2006 operation.
The Corps-imposed restriction on Isabella Lake storage is expected to remain in effect through the year 2023.
Steven Alan Lafond is retired from the city of Bakersfield Water Resources Department after 33 years as chief hydrographer on the Kern River.