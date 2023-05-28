Steven Alan Lafond.jpg

Friday, April 28, 2006, was a beautiful day for golf, and a few of us City Water Department employees were lucky enough to be teeing it up at the Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore, Calif.

As I stood on the 9th tee, a dogleg par 4, the company cell phone rang. It was our Water Department Manager, Florn Core, calling to inform us that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had just notified the Kern River Watermaster that a restriction on Isabella Reservoir storage had been put into effect due to dam safety concerns. The order issued by the Corps would limit Isabella Lake water surface elevation to 2585.50 feet, twenty feet below the dam spillway, equal to 361,250 acre-feet of storage, over 200,000 acre-feet less than lake capacity.

