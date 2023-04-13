First, we need to explore how we as a society got to where we are today, with at least 121 school shootings since the beginning of this year. I am old enough to know that this is not the America I grew up in. The first school massacre I remember was at the University of Texas in 1966. The next school mass slaughter I remember was Columbine in 1999. Since then the incidence of school shootings has accelerated exponentially. What has changed?

Guns were prevalent when I was a teenager. I remember it was common for a pickup to have a gun rack with a rifle next to the window behind the bench seat. The thought that anyone would go on a shooting spree aiming at people was unthinkable. That there are more guns per capita now than then is probably true but that doesn’t explain for me what we are seeing. Nor have I seen any statistics that indicate mental illness is more prevalent now than it was in the last century so, if true, that doesn’t account for the prevalence of school shootings either.