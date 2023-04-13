First, we need to explore how we as a society got to where we are today, with at least 121 school shootings since the beginning of this year. I am old enough to know that this is not the America I grew up in. The first school massacre I remember was at the University of Texas in 1966. The next school mass slaughter I remember was Columbine in 1999. Since then the incidence of school shootings has accelerated exponentially. What has changed?
Guns were prevalent when I was a teenager. I remember it was common for a pickup to have a gun rack with a rifle next to the window behind the bench seat. The thought that anyone would go on a shooting spree aiming at people was unthinkable. That there are more guns per capita now than then is probably true but that doesn’t explain for me what we are seeing. Nor have I seen any statistics that indicate mental illness is more prevalent now than it was in the last century so, if true, that doesn’t account for the prevalence of school shootings either.
I believe that several major societal changes occurring in the last 60 years have significantly contributed to the horrors we are now experiencing. In 1962 the Supreme Court reached the astounding conclusion that prayer and use of the Bible for teaching moral values in public schools was unconstitutional, thus removing the focus on morality and character which had been a major component of schooling since Colonial times (check out the McGuffey Readers and you will see what I am referring to).
I saw an example of this when my older two children were at Bakersfield High School. They were required to take a sex ed class with a component on drugs. They said the teacher made clear that it was no concern of his whether they did drugs or not — he was just providing them with information so they could make an educated choice. Both of them said the net effect of the class was to make them curious about how street drugs made you feel.
In 1973 the Supreme Court followed up with its Roe v. Wade ruling removing the concept of the sanctity of innocent human life as an absolute. And now, 50 years later, in many circles gender is thought to be a social construct rather than a biological fact. Our newest Supreme Court justice was asked to define “woman” and she was unable to do so because she wasn’t a biologist. So truth is now whatever an individual wants it to be.
We have gone from the “I Love Lucy” show, which would not even use the word “pregnant,” to court rulings that uphold pornography as a right under the First Amendment, not to mention movies and video games that desensitize young impressionable minds to the horrors of slaughtering and maiming.
Since the very concept of law rests on the existence of absolutes, making them relative creates chaos and division as we are seeing. According to surveys, even a majority of religious Americans do not believe in the concept of absolutes.
A recent Community Voices contributor writing in reference to school massacres offered two options: eliminate all the causes for people wanting to kill others or eliminate all the firearms. He recognized that the first was an impossibility but seemed to infer that the second was doable. How could this be done? Laws are for lawbreakers, not for those who abide by them. With literally hundreds of millions of firearms in the United States, the result would leave the law-abiding populace defenseless against well-armed criminals.
What does the future hold for a society where many people determine truth for themselves? If one feels bullied, discriminated against, ridiculed or whatever, who’s to say it is wrong to get even. If one hates a particular racial, religious or political group or individuals of a different sexual or gender orientation and wants to eliminate them, what bigot has a right to tell him or her that is wrong? Whatever the politicians do or don’t do, will it not be more and more of the same?
The Great Awakening in the America of the 1700s had a profound effect on society. In some frontier areas the rate of alcoholism reached 50 percent with horrendous effects on families. Jonathan Edwards, one of the prominent preachers of the era, is famous for his sermon “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of an angry God.” It is said that even men fainted as they listened to him.
The society of that period experienced a great renewal of moral values. Another such movement occurred after the Civil War. Perhaps our Creator, in His great love and mercy, will intervene and bring about a turn-around as we head down the road to destruction of the America that has drawn the world’s masses to the Land of Opportunity.
Miguel Nidever is a Spanish medical interpreter who has lived in Bakersfield since 1985.