Nothing in life stirs passions like a threat to the mundane. I belatedly recognize the constructive role sleep plays in our health and existence. Hence, time for a pillow talk.

Sleep is an enigma. For me, a millstone that I had to succumb to when the mortal body failed to endure life measured in wakefulness. My humble beginnings demanded effort beyond the 24-hour clock allowed. Sleep was an unaffordable luxury and frequently treated as an unwelcome intrusion, a demonstrable weakness that needed to be subdued by sheer willpower.

Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chief medical officer at Bakersfield Heart Hospital.