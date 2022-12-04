Nothing in life stirs passions like a threat to the mundane. I belatedly recognize the constructive role sleep plays in our health and existence. Hence, time for a pillow talk.
Sleep is an enigma. For me, a millstone that I had to succumb to when the mortal body failed to endure life measured in wakefulness. My humble beginnings demanded effort beyond the 24-hour clock allowed. Sleep was an unaffordable luxury and frequently treated as an unwelcome intrusion, a demonstrable weakness that needed to be subdued by sheer willpower.
I treated sleep as a necessary evil to undergird a functional tomorrow. It takes constricted thinking, myopic vision and ignorance to subscribe to that purportedly chivalrous view. As Maynard Keynes famously asked the rhetorical question with a tenacious relevance: when facts change, I change my mind; what do you do, sir?
Sir, I stand corrected! My mind is changed.
The DNA of life on planet Earth has in it embedded facts. The terrestrial axial spin compels a diurnal cyclicality that manifests as a circadian rhythm. In inertness lies the recipe for alertness. Our moon is in a tidal lock with Earth. The moon’s axial rotation and its rotation around Earth run on the same calendar of 28 days. We always see the same side of the moon.
Imagine if Earth was in a tidal lock with sun. That scenario would have compelled a sunny side up and eternal darkness down on the Earth's two hemispheres. Life as we know it is fortunately bereft of that binary.
We dance to a circadian rhythm.
The science of sleep is a burgeoning field. Basic physiology divides a sleep cycle into roughly 90 minutes of non-REM and REM stages.
Non-REM sleep has four stages. The third and fourth stages of non-REM manifest as reduced mental activity and reduced tone in muscles. This period allows muscle recovery and consolidates declarative memory. REM sleep occupies roughly 25 percent of sleep time but populates disproportionately more time as the sleep cycles progress. REM sleep is a paradox manifested as a hyperactive mind and paralysis of voluntary muscles other than the eye and internal ear muscles. Thankfully, the involuntary muscles, such as the heart and breathing apparatus, stay on autopilot.
REM sleep is nature’s inbuilt psychotherapy to purge our minds of emotional trash. A raging sense can act out in a low-threat environment without afflicting damage, safely incapacitated by a paralytic body. Just imagine if an able body would support the rages of the mind in a subconscious state; a world-class skier could jump off a skyscraper in pursuit of a new world record. It's easy to imagine much worse scenarios. Sleep is a marvel of evolutionary engineering.
Sleep is not a character flaw.
Sleep restores physical strength and mental sanity.
Sleep deprivation has acute and chronic harmful implications for health. From reduced cognition, dementia, heart attacks, cancer and psychiatric disorders to premature death, sleep deprivation has an ominous imprint. A mere time change, as we spring forward, has a 21 percent jump in cardiovascular events that day alone.
Uninterrupted sleep is an illusion. We all have several unconscious awakenings. If conscious awakenings exceed half a dozen or so, then sleep hygiene is due for maintenance. Sleep efficiency generally implies a good 90 percent of the bedtime as sleep time. There are many sleep disorders, like sleep apnea, pain issues, psychiatric problems, neurological conditions, etc., that demand appropriate medical attention and are beyond the scope of generic sleep discussion.
We spend roughly a third of our life sleeping. The need and quality of sleep tend to suffer with advancing age. A pealike structure named the pineal body secretes melatonin. Melatonin is our biological clock monitor that ushers our body toward rest as dusk sets in. Melatonin is not a sedative; it's a facilitator. When humans reach their 60s, the pineal body starts getting calcified, and melatonin deficiency may be a correctable state. Indiscriminate use of melatonin as a sleep enhancer, however, lacks scientific basis.
We all look forward to caffeinated beverages in the morning. Caffeine competes for adenosine receptors in the brain, blocking the inhibitory effects of adenosine. It's best not to have the last caffeinated beverage a good 10 hours before bedtime.
Alcohol is a sedative that induces unconsciousness. It helps to pass out at the expense of good sleep. Midnight wakefulness, fragmented sleep and aftereffects make for a lousy morning after. More importantly, alcohol wrecks REM sleep, a metric that has a linear relationship with mortality.
Midday naps are a miracle that can make a day into two productive tales. Per NASA, as little as 26 minutes of downtime can have a therapeutic effect.
The wee hours of the morning, when REM sleep is more prevalent, tend to dwell on unresolved issues. That's also when logic cedes to weakness, and illusionary bad outcomes crowd out rationality. It's best to inventory the events of the day an hour or two before sleep and make peace with the day's past and plan the day. A cathartic diary can help architect a restful sleep.
Jet lag and red-eye flights are the nemesis of sleep, bodily functions and health. It's best not to suffer these afflictions, but the contours of life demand these exertions.
An occasional sleep aid under extenuating circumstances may be advantageous. But in general, sleep aids are hyped, undereffective, addictive and progressively lose their trivial efficiencies.
It's best to stick to a sleep regimen. Occasional insomnia is a given, but with discipline, effort and practice, a good night’s sleep can comply with nature’s demands.
I don’t fight nature anymore, and I'm happy about it.