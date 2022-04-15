The American public is undergoing significant stress and uneasiness. The pandemic interrupted supply lines of petroleum and other products. Russia’s peacetime invasion of Ukraine exacerbated shortages of petroleum. But these are temporary and relatively small issues when compared to how fossil fuels contribute to the change in climate that will decimate the quality of life for humanity.
Over 40 years ago policy makers and some members of the public recognized that America was totally dependent on fossil fuels as an energy source. President Carter tried to alert the country and the world by declaring disruption of the climate as a national crisis, which set in motion a movement toward the development of alternative energy sources. However, his effort was thwarted by intensive misinformation campaigns as well as by political forces funded by petroleum and coal industries. The result of such public ignorance and corporate greed the world is now faced with is an inevitable climate catastrophe.
Yes, climate change is a worldwide crisis. But America can demonstrate responsible leadership by addressing the potential disaster. Our country has a 100-year record of confronting companies that put profits and corporate behavior ahead of the public good. During time of war Presidents Wilson and Roosevelt nationalized many industries including foreign companies doing business in the USA. President Truman also seized companies that were profiteering at the expense of the public.
Presidents Nixon and Reagan both nationalized industries which threatened America during peacetime. Nixon nationalized the railroads and Reagan nationalized the Savings and Loans. Aggressive nationalization efforts were orchestrated by the administration of George W. Bush. The government took control of airport security companies because of 9/11, absorbed Freddie Mac & Fannie Mae when they became insolvent, and did the same of some banks and some airlines. President Obama essentially nationalized General Motors and Chrysler in 2009 in an effort to assist the automobile industry and also took majority ownership of the giant insurance firm AIG to stabilize the economy and protect the public. America has always protected its economy and thereby the public from crises caused by bad corporate management and greed.
Since the fossil fuels sector has been a major impediment to advancing aggressive solutions to climate change and have accepted no responsibility, the fossil fuels industries must be nationalized. Nationalization as practiced in the U.S. is a process of buying out the ownership of a company by the government at a reasonable price and as the crises passed nearly all the companies were returned to the private sector. There will be those on the Right who will cry, “socialism,” just as they did in the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s; history shows this is an unwarranted concern.
The current high inflation clearly is directly tied to the central role the oil companies play in the world’s economies and the power over people. There is no rational reason that any industry should have such exclusive control over the lives of people when alternative energy technologies are available to produce energy.
Stock prices of the largest three oil companies (ExxonMobil, Chevron, & ConocoPhillips) are well over 50 percent higher than they were before COVID, indicating obscene profits. At the very least these companies should pay a “windfall tax” on the excessive profits being made on the backs of the public. The revenues generated from such a tax should be invested in constructing the infrastructure needed for alternative energy systems. However, such a bill would never get past a Congress whose members are highly subsidized by petroleum and coal corporations.
The climate crisis is far greater than any of the war or domestic/economic issues requiring nationalization in the past 100 years. It is estimated that the cost to buy controlling interest in the three dominant fossil fuel companies would be less than $450 billion, which is about 10 percent of the total the government spent to bail out companies during the COVID lockdown.
To protect the future of humanity, it is time to nationalize the fossil fuel industries and take aggressive systematic steps to address climate change before it is too late. The US Turning Point Report, just issued by the Deloitte Economics Institute, quantifies the economic impact of unchecked climate change. Their data show that if the U.S. continues doing nothing to reduce climate change it will cost the U.S. economy $14.5 trillion by 2070. However, if action is taken to reduce emissions, the economy stands to gain $3 trillion during the same period and every region of the country would benefit.
Let us “bite the bullet” and nationalize the fossil fuel industries which have shown their total disregard for the public by 1) refusing to address the industries’ contributions to climate change and 2) engaging in “war time” profiteering.
David H. Ost, Ph.D.,earned his master’s degree from the University of Michigan, his doctorate in the ‘60s from the University of Iowa; additional research at the University of Minnesota and Illinois Institute of Technology. He has lived in Kern County since 1970 and been retired since 2000.