PastorAngeloFrazier_20220912-144057_Gallery.jpg

Pastor Angelo Frazier

Friends of the Fox and the good people of Bakersfield and Kern County, I write this appeal to you with a heavy heart, and with honest intentions. I am reaching out to you in the hope that you will stand for decency and traditional values.

I believe in the depth of my heart that this future entertainment event involving these “DRAG Queens” could bring irreparable harm to the legacy of the Historic Fox Theater.