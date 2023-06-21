Friends of the Fox and the good people of Bakersfield and Kern County, I write this appeal to you with a heavy heart, and with honest intentions. I am reaching out to you in the hope that you will stand for decency and traditional values.
I believe in the depth of my heart that this future entertainment event involving these “DRAG Queens” could bring irreparable harm to the legacy of the Historic Fox Theater.
Why and how, you may ask? Why, because it mocks the traditional values of many who call Bakersfield their home. How, because this is a self-inflicted wound of low morals which may never heal but grow more and more infected with indecency every year.
As you are aware, woke capitalism is a cancer that is metastasizing across this country, from sports to education, and politics to entertainment.
My hope and prayer are that the Historic Fox would not fall victim to this prevailing ideology, again.
Does this moniker of "inclusivity" have no moral standard?
Is it now true, that for the sake of the dollar, anything goes like "Drag Queen 'Christmas'?"
It is interesting that a few years ago it was considered offensive and intolerant to say, "Merry Christmas!" Now, we are subject to an ungodly presentation of a “Christmas” special, for adults only, of course, even though "Christmas" has been traditionally for all ages.
So, why should mocking a traditional religious Christian holiday matter to anyone?
And don’t we have more pressing issues like homelessness, fentanyl, overseas and open borders?
I think this issue matters to a lot of families here in Bakersfield and Kern County, many of which don’t want to be labeled as racist and transphobic, if they spoke out. And, yes, these other pressing issues are being addressed by others.
But this is important as well. Historically, it is the slow fade of morality that brings the greatest civilizations to their end.
What we can learn from Target, Adidas, Bud Light and even the Los Angeles Dodgers is that there are lines you should not cross, even in business!
For the sake of inclusivity, are morals, values and integrity cast aside for the almighty dollar?
We held a simple prayer gathering outside of the Fox at 10 a.m. June 9 for about an hour. Our goal was to hear from God’s word, and pray, giving God praise, asking for forgiveness, and confessing and giving thanks to God, with the hope of your hearts to be changed regarding this future performance.
It is also worth noting that all three local television networks were present at our prayer rally. However, they seemed to miss or avoid showing the mocking and verbal abuse from the LBGTQ+ folks with a bullhorn and Pride flags. We were called homophobic, transphobic, fascists and racists.
We were verbally assaulted and mocked for over an hour by an oppositional group, which it just looked as though that hater is a “local pastor protesting Drag Queens."
If there are no boundaries or standards, then I expect to see Drag Queen Ramadan, Holocaust internment camps Drag Queen celebration, and Judeo-Christian Drag Queen Historical tour on the drawing board for entertainment at the Historic Fox.
Yes, we are in a time when we won't define what a woman is, and children will soon be able to request gender affirming care without the permission of their parents — and let’s not forget, you can switch genders by simply proclaiming so, even though science says unequivocally, NO!
So again, I will make my appeal to the good people of Bakersfield Kern County, too. I believe we are better than this. And I know after all is done, God is still on the Throne and He will hold us all accountable for what we have done in the flesh, whether good or bad.
I’m humbly reminded of Paul’s warning in Romans 1:14-19 (NASB)
"14 I am under obligation both to Greeks and to the uncultured, both to the wise and to the foolish. 15 So, for my part, I am eager to preach the gospel to you also who are in Rome.
"16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and to the Greek. 17 For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith to faith; as it is written: “But the righteous one will live by faith.”
"18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of people who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, 19 because that which is known about God is evident within them; for God made it evident to them."
Ultimately this isn’t about left versus right, but right versus wrong.
I guess Charlie Brown was right when he asked what Christmas is all about.
Rev. Angelo Frazier is a pastor of outreach and care.