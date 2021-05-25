I’m not sure if it was serendipity or the clever calculation of the opinion editor to run two contrasting Community Voices pieces on the same day, each addressing the duties and obligations of Americans to one another in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
A couple of weeks ago, “Americans Must Wake Up” took the position that government restrictions on personal freedoms during the pandemic represented a political power grab and harbinger of socialism on America’s doorstep that must be defended against. The author concluded “if America is to be free, America needs Christians to get louder” in order to fight the socialist threat.
The other article, “Are We Doing Right for Others?” argued that the pandemic has brought into focus our shared responsibility to protect the health and well-being of our neighbors, even when this involves limiting some individual freedoms.
Is it better to be good or free? Because sometimes you can’t be both.
The two authors didn’t frame the discussion this way but I will because it reflects a continuing national dialogue among Americans regarding our vision for the country.
The first author attempted to transform freedom into a virtue by associating it with Christianity. Elements of his argument included the assertion that “freedom is inextricably woven into Christianity” (tell that to medieval serfs, Inquisition defendants, or women in many modern conservative churches); the trope that the Constitution is based on Judeo-Christian principles (interesting given that leading thinkers and writers of our foundational documents — including Jefferson, Madison, Franklin, and Hamilton — were Deists or church non-attenders); and that working together as a country on common problems is an indication of dangerous collectivism, or worse yet, socialism.
There was a time when framing issues in terms of traditional Christian values lent moral credibility to the cause. Remember, for example, the influence of the Moral Majority and Focus on the Family. In recent years, however, conservative Christians have squandered whatever credibility or moral authority they once had through their unwavering support for our crotch-grabbing, racist-protecting, child-incarcerating, truth-obliterating, insurrection-provoking, Big Lie-promoting ex-president. Why in the world would anyone look for moral leadership among folks who so conveniently fell silent when their voices were most desperately needed?
The second author recognizes that in order to be good, we must be ready to give up some personal freedoms for the sake of other people. He weighs the costs of individual inconvenience and personal freedom against the benefits of collective health and well-being. He concludes: “As social creatures aren’t we morally obligated to ‘love our neighbors as ourselves?’ And aren’t we grateful for — and think lovingly of — those who love us as we love ourselves?”
In the wiring of our brains, humans have the capacity for both prosocial/altruistic and antisocial/self-centered behavior. Both capacities are needed to navigate through life. However, we live better in community and our relationships are more harmonious when the scales are tipped slightly in the direction of prosocial/altruistic behavior.
Morality and ethics are society’s way of nudging us in that direction. To be good is to act in prosocial ways that include cooperation, compassion, self-sacrifice, and truth-telling.
Asserting your rights, as when you assert your freedom to express grievances, is a self-interested activity. It is either ethically neutral if it has no adverse impact on others, or ethically negative if it does.
Do your rights of free speech, thought, association, and action allow you to do things that are ethically neutral or negative? Of course! You are free to grieve, spread the Big Lie, support racism, rant about the imaginary dangers of socialism, and even own an arsenal of deadly weapons in many states.
And you are free not to vaccinate.
“Don’t tread on me” may be your North Star.
But you are what you do.
Imagine Jim, an American who consistently placed his own freedom above loving his neighbor. In our free country, Jim had every right to do so. When he died, acquaintances began his eulogy and sealed his legacy: “Jim was a total jerk, but he was the free-ist guy I’ve ever known...”
I’d rather be remembered as good.
Steve Bacon is a professor of psychology, retired dean, and longtime resident of Bakersfield.