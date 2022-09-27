Rabbi Jonathan Klein

Judging by social media, it sure seems we don’t like one another that much and we have lost confidence in our institutions. It has become an American pastime to perpetually deflect all personal responsibility; instead, we blame others. Perhaps this began with a sense of powerlessness to stop evils.

My earliest political memory is my father’s disgust with Richard M. Nixon, who in 1973 infamously claimed “I’m not a crook.” Surely the Watergate Hotel break-in shot our political system in the foot, as did Bill Clinton’s Monica Lewinsky affair-turn-impeachment. Today, endless hateful tropes surrounding our more recent former president’s two additional impeachments, amplified by his defenders and haters alike, which sink our minds into deeper depths, take us from bad to worse.