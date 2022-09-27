Judging by social media, it sure seems we don’t like one another that much and we have lost confidence in our institutions. It has become an American pastime to perpetually deflect all personal responsibility; instead, we blame others. Perhaps this began with a sense of powerlessness to stop evils.
My earliest political memory is my father’s disgust with Richard M. Nixon, who in 1973 infamously claimed “I’m not a crook.” Surely the Watergate Hotel break-in shot our political system in the foot, as did Bill Clinton’s Monica Lewinsky affair-turn-impeachment. Today, endless hateful tropes surrounding our more recent former president’s two additional impeachments, amplified by his defenders and haters alike, which sink our minds into deeper depths, take us from bad to worse.
Nefarious foreign propaganda machines, utilizing Twitter bots and other technologically-fueled hate systems, leverage our baseline disregard for our opponents’ humanity into something even more egregious. It is astounding just how divisive and mean-spirited we can be toward one another. Ongoing decline in social capital has resulted in painfully low voter turnout; Americans have lost confidence that their vote even matters, and today what many characterize as a Big Lie (große Lüge, a term coined by Hitler) about stolen elections further erodes our entire system, whether true or not.
Negative campaigning frames elections as a choice between Tweedledee and Tweedledum, two perpetually discredited (by their opponent), dishonorable, lowlife politicians. Never mind the fact that we depend upon paved roads, libraries, firefighters, police officers, post offices, air quality monitors, water systems, unabated electricity, and stop signs to make our way through our days, all powered by taxpayer dollars. Negative campaigning has supplanted vision; candidates often do better at the polls by denigrating their opponents and vilifying our institutions than by presenting cogent arguments built upon aspirational thinking, let alone compassion for the most vulnerable. It is so easy to deflect all personal and communal responsibility.
Must we endlessly deflect, focusing on the failures of others rather than our role in such failures? As the Rabbi of Temple Beth El in Bakersfield, another approach percolates within my work at this time of year.
We are in the midst of what Jews call “The Days of Awe.” Between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, our obligation is to reflect on our actions in the course of the past year, identify the things that we might have done differently, and fix ourselves. On Rosh Hashanah we are metaphorically written into a Book of Life or a Book of Death, our fate for the upcoming year to be sealed on Yom Kippur 10 days later. “Who shall live? And Who shall die?” We say, collectively, “Our Parent, Our Ruler, we have sinned before you” and have a threefold alphabetical list of transgressions that we admit we need to address, the vast majority of them focused on how we speak to one another, prohibitions against gossip, slander, discrediting others which our tradition associates with bloodshed.
The focus of our prayers is not triumphalism or condemnation of our opponents whatsoever; we reflect on our individual responsibility to perfect ourselves, not to condemn others. Rosh Hashanah, understood as the Birthday of the World, is also Yom Hadin, The Day of Judgment, suggesting that the blessing of humanity’s birth is predicated upon us ensuring we are worthy of God’s choice to bring us into the world, created in the Divine Image, B’tzelem E-lohim.
In short, we REFLECT, we do not DEFLECT on these Ten Days of Repentance, so that our God-granted existence is worthy of new year of life.
For transgressions against God, Yom Kippur atones;
But for transgressions of one human being against another, Yom Kippur does not atone until they have made peace with one another. — Maimonides, Laws of Repentance
If my words or actions have brought you any injury or anguish, let me know, ideally before our communal Yom Kippur services at Temple Beth El so that I can reflect on your concerns and we can build a more kind, compassionate Bakersfield community. May you, the reader, be written and sealed into the Book of Life for another year!
Rabbi Klein serves Temple Beth El, a Jewish congregation in Bakersfield. Email him about this article or his community: tberabbiklein@gmail.com.