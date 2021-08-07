A record-setting pre-order (more than 150,000) of a new book is about a major internal threat to the future of our country. More specifically, all previously seemingly independent forces of Marxism have now converged with the clear intention to destroy our democratic republic.
The basic premise of the book, "American Marxism," authored by constitutional lawyer and prolific author, Mark Levin, is succinct.
• The core elements of Marxism ideology are now pervasive in American society and culture — from our schools, the press and corporations to Hollywood, the Democratic Party, and the Biden presidency. They must be stopped.
The book includes a series of objectives to unite us as individuals, community committees, and others (principally lawyers and legislators) to effectively confront and stop this Marxist effort and thereby preserve our nation and its fundamental principles expressed in our U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Pledge of Allegiance, and other key documents.
As a management consultant, I help others develop and implement effective strategic plans. Because of limited space, I have converted below a sampling of Levin’s 28 overall recommendations into such a format — but only 10 objectives for people like you and like me — not community committees, lawyers and legislators. (They will want to read this book for their key roles in this process!)
It looks like this:
Mission: To protect our democratic republic from destruction from within.
Vision: A nation restored to its previous norm of unity, liberty and personal freedom with justice for all.
Values: All people are created equal and endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights including life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Objectives for you and me to consider in the near term include:
• Withdraw support for corporate media, Big Tech, other corporations, Hollywood, sporting, cultural, and academic institutions engaged in promoting American Marxism.
• Pressure local and state governments to end taxpayer subsidies and other forms of support for institutions with ties to various Marxist movements.
• Ban the teaching and indoctrination of Critical Race Theory, Critical Gender Theory, etc., from taxpayer financed public schools.
• Attend every school board meeting to make certain the public’s interest and that of the students are being served.
• Demand competition in education to focus on what is in the best interest of individual students and the public.
• Develop and train potential candidates to run for local school boards — or endorse those who share the commitment to education reform.
• Any parent supporting a child’s tuition to attend college should attempt to exercise some control over the child’s decision about which university to attend.
• Practice “patriotic commerce” as informed patriotic consumers who support companies targeted but refuse to cave to mob tactics by purchasing their products and services.
• Purchase goods and services from smaller, startup, or neighborhood businesses less likely to be involved in various Marxist-based investments.
• Support police officers and police departments, including speaking out for them.
Again, this is only a sampling of the recommended actions for you and me — not for community committees to which you may belong (or may create). You’ll want to buy this book for the full listing of actions needed at the community level and beyond. The same is true for lawyers and legislators.
Each of us should select at least one or two of these objectives to implement. Simply do what I ask my clients to do for their objectives: Select an objective. Then determine who will do what by when and, if money is needed, for how much? That’s your (and my) action plan.
Now, we each need to help accomplish this plan.
Finally, objectives represent only what is to be done – not how. The following quote at the close of this book explains:
"Never tell people how to do things. Tell them what to do and they will surprise you with their ingenuity." — General George S. Patton.
The author follows with this: We choose liberty. Patriots of America, arise!
John Pryor is a local management consultant and a lifelong resident of Bakersfield.