Every guy, until the compulsory military draft ended in 1973, except those with a special exemption, faced a minimum two-year military hitch serving their country. Directly out of high school or college we all got our induction notices before the month of our graduation ended. For me, I received my notice of acceptance into the Peace Corps and assignment to teach biology in Malawi two weeks after I landed in Army basic training.
Arriving for basic training, I found myself standing in formation surrounded by a sea of unknown others. No one knew anything about anyone else in their basic training company. And we were all expected in eight weeks to become standardized GI Joes. We were stripped of our civilian clothing and personas. We packed everything civilian into boxes the Army sent home. We were lined up, had our heads shaved, were scrubbed, sanitized, pasteurized, homogenized. Our bodies put into uniforms, fatigues and combat boots. Semi-automatic rifles were put into our hands which we were never to abandon and which we were expected to be able tear down, oil and reassemble blindfolded in a matter of minutes. We were timed.
We found ourselves removed from our social/economic/educational niches and thrust into a world where race, education, religion, ethnicity, social/economic class meant nothing, and we were expected for the sake of unit cohesion, to bond with our “band of brothers” and function as a team. It worked. Any sense of entitlement or privilege got quickly smacked out of us.
We learned that identifiers like race, religion, education, social/economic status and all the above had little to do with a person’s inherent humanity, goodness and worth. And, looking back on our military experience, we learned the importance of having put some “skin in the game” of American citizenship. We are proud to have served.
America means many things to its many people. But one thing for sure for veterans, “America” means something different, something special. After a tour of duty, no one and nothing were ever the same.
Which brings me to my point. Skin-in-the-game Americans keep getting fewer and fewer as fewer enlist and veterans keep dying. One visit to our National Cemetery confirms that grave markers are taking up escalating amounts of acreage. Would it not be to the benefit of our shared American project if everyone in early adulthood, male and female, put some sort of skin in the game? Israel and other countries (e.g., Norway, Sweden, and others) expect every citizen regardless of gender to report for military training and duty.
But service to country doesn’t have to be military only. One could serve a two-year hitch in the Peace Corps, AmeriCorps Vista, U.S. Public Health Service Corps, and various other corps: teacher corps, medical corps, inner-city and homeless assistance corps, social-service corps, neighborhood rehabilitation and revitalization corps, school rehabilitation corps, and more. And receive federal vocational and professional educational and training credits for the experience, including future educational benefits and support as in the presently available GI Bill for veterans.
Every veteran found themselves participating in an equalizing, leveling, humanizing, unexpected awakening. It lowered barriers between self and others and raised one’s awareness of how little ethnicity matters and that we are all in this national project called America together. Once you have bonded with your band of military brothers you can never again feel any separation based on race, nationality, religion, or any other categorizing label. Takes us out of our sociocultural bubbles. We experienced a diversity that taught us there is more that unites than divides us. One’s plain humanity is the common and indivisible denominator — the “tie that binds.” All veterans feel it. Wouldn’t have it any other way.
Brik McDill, Ph.D., of Bakersfield is a retired psychologist; author of "Dangerous Marriage," "Raising Safety-Smart Kids," and "Parenting the Prodigal"; and is an associate of the Kegley Institute of Ethics.