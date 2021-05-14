I’ve been writing about how our increasingly large federal government violates our Constitution’s 10th Amendment and how it is simply too big to manage.
Many conclude that big government is synonymous with Socialism. “Not so,” says Washington Times opinion editor Cheryl Chumley in her recently published book, "Socialists Don’t Sleep." She comments:
• Socialism is not the same as big government . . . socialism means force – a forced government taking, a forced government redistribution, a forced government takeover of the means of production.
• But big government and socialism are linked.
• Big government can oh-so-easily tip into socialism.
• And America’s actually been tip, tip, tipping that way for some time now.
If that defines our national problem, what is our solution? The subtitle of Chumley’s same book reads: “Christians Must Rise or America Will Fall.” That’s properly succinct but expansion will help.
Here is her rationale in more detail:
1. Christians have a dependency on God, not government.
2. The concept of freedom is inextricably woven into Christianity.
3. Christians are taught early on that God grants free will — meaning individuals are at liberty to choose their own paths in life. Freedom is a natural human trait bestowed at birth.
4. Christians are cautioned against judging others. They allow for differences of opinion, speech, dress, personalities, all without the heavy-handed demands of government that presses for collectivism, not individualism.
5. Christianity points the way to living for something higher, something intangible and spiritual, not of this earth — which recognizes America as a spirit, not a simple piece of property. And that makes the striving to live for something greater than one-self — and to honor the sacrifices of those who went before that makes the striving all the more natural.
As we each learned in elementary school, our Constitution’s Judeo-Christian principles are the foundation of America’s greatness as well as its uniqueness compared to other nations.
Chumley concludes, “It’s the turning from Judeo-Christian beliefs — the turning from God, the secularization of the nation, the refusal to uphold biblical standards and morals and values — that opened the door to big, bigger, biggest, even socialist government to enter.”
Root cause analyses make sense when you review what has resulted:
• the loss of our personal freedoms during the COVID-19;
• the obsession with political power and over-control through lockdowns of businesses, schools and churches;
• the intentional absence of police opposition to Antifa and BLM rioters in their destruction last summer of major city downtowns and historical statues;
• sanctuary cities;
• the totally inadequate preparedness to control Q’Anon and other radicals who invaded our national capitol; and
• the current “cancel culture” of Big Tech, Big Media, and Big Government to eliminate our information sources and our freedom of speech.
All are examples of the wrong direction our nation is heading today — toward the “great re-set.”
Chumley recommends the following solution:
“If America is to be free, America needs Christians to get louder. This starts with the churches. It starts with national confession and repentance. It starts with the hearts and souls of the people . . . Grab the heart of the people and it’s not long before the soul of the nation will follow.” She quotes 2 Timothy 1:7: For God has not given us a spirit of fear but of power and of love and of a sound mind.
My “translation” of her solution as applied to Kern County begins with our churches and synagogues, in general, and our Kern Leadership Alliance (whose members are local clergy and lay leaders), in particular. Each needs to speak out on the spiritual foundation of our nation — and why it must be strengthened and sustained. Biblical references abound. Doing so is not political, it’s biblical.
Individually, we must wake up to provide leadership, which is delegated by the 10th Amendment of our Constitution to the several states and, most importantly, “to the people” — you and me!
— John Pryor is a local management consultant. He was charter co-chair with Warren Carter to form Kern Leadership Alliance following the Franklin Graham Festival at Bakersfield College Stadium in 2004.