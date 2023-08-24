64e51c2c71fb7.bio_image-jpg.jpg

Jacques Loveall is president of UFCW 8-Golden State, which represents workers in supermarkets, drug stores, meat and poultry processing plants, wineries, cannabis shops, medical offices and other workplaces across most of California.

On Labor Day 2023, America’s labor unions have reached a threshold.

In cities and towns across the nation, working people are waking up to their right to join together and demand the dignity and justice they deserve.