Loneliness is clear, present and a growing problem. In a 2022 study, more than 60% of adults in the U.S. did not feel very connected. Loneliness afflicts all demographics but increasingly young adults.
The surgeon general has issued an advisory on the epidemic of loneliness based on comprehensive multidisciplinary research from sociology, psychology, neuroscience, political science, economics and public health, among other fields.
Loneliness imposes a staggering burden on an individual and societal level. Loneliness breeds and exacerbates anxiety and depression. It increases the death rate by 25% to 30%. Not accounting for the lost productivity, stress-related absenteeism alone costs $154 billion a year. Loneliness increases heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, diabetes, obesity, hospitalizations, infections and inflammation. Loneliness demands our urgent attention and means to remedy it.
On the opposite spectrum, the so-called Blue Zones that thrive on social connectivity have increased odds of survival by 50%.
We all seek approval; social connection is the glue. Social connectivity instills belonging, ownership, resilience, sense of purpose, accountability and hope. It helps cultivate a virtuous cycle of excellence through education, self-preservation, healthy nutritional choices, exercise, sports, community participation and good citizenry.
A healthy social construct dissuades self-destructive escape routes of drugs and crime. A sense of purpose and ownership materially alter us at a cellular level. The positive reinforcement favorably mends biological pathways, gut microbiomes, hormones, blood pressure control and immunity. It helps lower inflammation. It's a recipe not only for an extended lifespan but a longer health span.
The boundless energy and curiosity of a child are, alas, wasted on childhood. With age, our powers inevitably fade, and curiosity acquires a bit of jade. Advancing years through a varying amalgam of work, family responsibilities, emptying nest, disease, injury, retirement and sometimes the death of loved ones constrict our social circle at a time when we can use social support the most.
Unfortunately, loneliness is not the curse of the later years; the young are especially on hazard’s path. The young are ailing from social media, and the tech giants seem committed to reducing humanity to screen slaves. The young are trading their lives for algorithms. Human relations are complex, and at a molecular level, they work on trust. Trust is a chemical bond that binds decency among humans. An algorithm is a tool that manipulates humans. Social media is a fail-safe tool to wreck trust; it polarizes and tribalizes.
We need to contain this systemic and devastating threat to save humanity. There has been a steady and accelerating decline in social participation, the number of friends an individual has, marriage and birthrates. The AI-enabled dystopian perfection on TikTok videos is wrecking the self-esteem of the vulnerable and pushing the young to live a lie, a lie of loneliness. We need to stem the ruins.
For the older demographic, we need an infrastructure of outreach, purposeful engagement and community activities. The outreach has to emphasize connectivity, a mindset that seeks redemption in rejuvenation and not in retreat, and an infrastructure that makes connectivity and continued productivity an individual plus societal plus. As the cliche has it, the mind is a terrible thing to waste, wisdom more so. Let's not waste the knowledge of those tested by time.
It's a shared concern among all my friends that our next generation is the most exposed to the vulnerabilities of corporate greed. All things that can provoke tribalism among humans: age, gender, color, religion, ethnicity, politics, culture and so forth, are effortlessly weaponized and ruthlessly executed on social media. Perception is the “reality.”
We need to protect the vulnerable.
I do not preach corporate warfare by any stretch of the imagination. I do feel strongly, however, that our kids need to be protected better. Otherwise, humanity stands shaky as the relentless and inevitable forces of entropy will corrode the remaining bonds of trust.
Life is a chemical soup; humans are its best iteration so far. Let us not surrender our intelligence to the artificial in a hurry. As a society, let us demand better controls on social media and the invasiveness of AI. Let us preserve the innocence of our kids and the future of humanity.
At an individual level, let's use amnesia to forgive and outreach to submerge loneliness. Why nurse a grievance beyond its shelf life when forgiveness can free us?
Being alone can be constructive, therapeutic and necessary. Pervasive loneliness is a punishing malady that incapacitates the afflicted with dark helplessness.
I'm happy alone at times; at other times, please take my call.