Loneliness is clear, present and a growing problem. In a 2022 study, more than 60% of adults in the U.S. did not feel very connected. Loneliness afflicts all demographics but increasingly young adults.

The surgeon general has issued an advisory on the epidemic of loneliness based on comprehensive multidisciplinary research from sociology, psychology, neuroscience, political science, economics and public health, among other fields.

Dr. Brij Bhambi specializes in cardiac and vascular intervention, nuclear cardiology, consultative and general cardiology and holds board certification in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is a chairman of Centric Health.