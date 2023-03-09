The mountains are beautiful. The most snow in several years. So, the question is, what's going to happen to all that water when the snow melts? Is it going to run into our dams, like Lake Isabella, Lake Success, Millerton, Bass, Hume, Huntington, Shaver. etc. to save that water for our future use? Or is it going to flood a lot of homes and property and then run into the ocean? Water reservoirs and dams haven't been built in Central California, especially in the southern part, in many years. It's being reported that at this point we're not in a drought, but if this snowmelt isn't saved, we'll probably be right back there very soon.

The Central Valley project was devised in 1933 to save water in the north and then send it south to Central California in the summer. They do get a lot more rain than we do. So dams and reservoirs were built such as Oroville, Shasta and Folsom and the Friant Canal. However, along the way, the Endangered Species Act of 1973 was passed by environmentalists to "save the fish," which resulted in turning off most of the water supply coming to the westside of the San Joaquin Valley. That needs to change but that's a subject that the water districts have been fighting for for several years. The immediate needs are how to save that snowpack when it starts melting.