This year, the Valley Air District commemorates its 30th year as a public health agency working to improve the health and quality of life for valley residents. As valley residents and members of the Valley Air District Governing Board, working to improve public health and quality of life for residents of the valley is of the utmost importance to us.

Over the past 30 years, the San Joaquin Valley has made remarkable progress in cleaning the air through the implementation of innovative clean air strategies, reducing harmful smog-forming nitrogen oxide emissions from locally regulated sources by more than 93 percent. From collaborative public/private investments of more than $4.5 billion in new, cleaner passenger vehicles, agricultural equipment, heavy-duty trucks, and other technologies, to the most stringent control strategies for industrial, agricultural, and other sources, the valley has served as a national model of clean air innovation.