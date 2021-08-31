That the United States should leave Afghanistan is generally accepted. But the manner in which we are leaving is an historic example of weak and corrupt leadership, the consequences of which are mind-boggling.
Abandoning our Bagram Air Base a month ago (under cover of darkness), we left behind billions of dollars worth of sophisticated military equipment (200-plus aircraft, 20,000 Humvees, 150 armored personnel carriers, 350,000 M4 and M16 rifles, etc.) We have effectively armed our enemies in the Mideast and encouraged terrorists worldwide to plan new attacks as they watch the spectacle of our bumbling ineptness. It is reported that France and Great Britain, our coalition partners, are furious that we gave them no warning. They are sending armed patrols into Kabul to rescue their citizens and Afghan employees, while we forbid our forces to leave the airport.
But far surpassing these wrenching concerns is the situation of those American citizens and Afghan interpreters and others who helped us. The State Department has advised Americans not to try to get to the airport because it is too dangerous while the President claims that the Taliban are allowing American citizens into the airport.
The plight of our Afghan allies is much more desperate. There is a report that one of our Afghan interpreters who was identified by the Taliban while trying to get into the airport, was taken to his village and forced to watch his entire family beheaded before he suffered the same fate. Christians are also targets of the Taliban. The Taliban, when they suspect someone is a Christian, confiscate their cell phones and if any Biblical reference is found, the person is executed on the spot.
Numerous American servicemen and women who have served in Afghanistan have attested to the fact that Afghan interpreters have saved countless American lives.
One group of American veterans, recognizing our moral imperative to do something, has formed the organization “No One Left Behind.” They are literally working day and night to help the thousands of Afghans who have already arrived in the United States. If you are interested in helping, they can be contacted at info@nooneleft.org. If you are interested in helping to settle an Afghan family in Kern County, you can contact me at miguel.nidever@gmail.com.
Miguel Nidever is a Spanish medical interpreter who grew up in McFarland and has lived in Bakersfield since 1985.