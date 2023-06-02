Senator Hurtado Official Headshot.jpg

Sen. Melissa Hurtado currently represents the 16th Senate District in the California Legislature.

 Lorie Leilani Shelley

In numerous support letters to the California State Senate, fire districts across California expressed difficulty finding enough funding for critically important firefighter training. Between the costs of safety gear, coursework and training materials, the total costs per recruit ranges from close to $4,000 to almost $5,600, pricing out many interested applicants from entering the fire academy, which in turn affects the total number of firefighters serving across California.

After input from firefighters and fire chiefs throughout California, I am carrying Senate Bill 577 to allow the State Fire Marshal to accept additional funding sources for California State Fire Training, which provides curriculum and certification to current and aspiring firefighters. To generate enough revenue to operate the prerequisite training, user fees have increased by over 200% and in some cases by as much as 400% since the 1970s. This has resulted in coursework and certification becoming increasingly unaffordable to firefighters, as well as individuals seeking entry-level positions.

